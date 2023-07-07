Rappler Talk: DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista on the Philippines’ transport woes

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista talks about the work he has accomplished so far and the challenges in implementing reforms

Bookmark this page and watch the interview on Friday evening, July 7.

MANILA, Philippines – Among Cabinet members, it is the transportation secretary who usually takes more considerable heat than the rest.

The transport chief deals with land, sea, and air transportation, and the many problems besetting the sector – especially traffic, inadequate public transportation to serve the ever growing population, and of late, flight delays, cancellations, and issues at the country’s international gateway.

In this Rappler Talk episode, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista talks about what he has accomplished a year since he assumed office. He also talks about various issues, including the NAIA rehabilitation, jeepney modernization, infrastructure delays, and the political will to enforce reforms. – Rappler.com