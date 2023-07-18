Rappler Talk: DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista on modernizing PH transport infrastructure

LIVE

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista discusses jeepney modernization, the NAIA rehabilitation, and train infrastructure in this Rappler Talk episode

MANILA, Philippines – Among Cabinet officials, it is the transportation secretary that usually takes more considerable heat than the rest, given the Philippines’ inadequate infrastructure and growing urban population.

The operations of the Department of the Transportation stretches from land, sea, and air transportation. Problems, some from past administrations, continue to beset the sector – traffic, insufficient public transportation to serve the ever growing population, and flight disruptions and issues at the country’s international gateway.

In this Rappler Talk episode, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista sits down with Rappler business reporter Ralf Rivas to talk about various issues, including jeepney modernization, the NAIA rehabilitation, and prospective train infrastructure, among others. – Rappler.com