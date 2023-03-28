Intramuros to expand bike lanes, pedestrian walkways by Q4 2023

GROUNDBREAKING. Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista leads the groundbreaking ceremony for the Intramuros active and public transport infrastructure project on March 28, 2023.

The Department of Transportation is also looking to expand bike lanes in eight regions for a targeted additional 400 kilometers of bike lanes within the year

MANILA, Philippines – The Intramuros district in Manila is set to add around 9.6 kilometers of bike lanes and pedestrian walkways with accessibility ramps, and four public utility vehicle (PUV) stops by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista led the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the active and public transport infrastructure in Intramuros on Tuesday, March 28.

General Luna Street, Sto. Tomas Street, Postigo Street, along with parts of Sta. Clara Street and Padre Burgos Avenue, will be turned into Class 1 lanes, which means that they will be exclusively used by pedestrians and bikers.

Anda Street, Victoria Street, and parts of Muralla Street and Real Street will be converted into Class 2 lanes, which have a bike and pedestrian lane along with a separate lane for vehicles.

Parts of A. Soriano Avenue to Bonifacio Drive, Victoria Street to Padre Burgos Avenue, General Luna Street, and Palacio Street will become Class 3 lanes, which are shared lanes for vehicles and bikes.

Meanwhile, two PUV stops will be added at the Aduana Gap, another at the Round Table, and another at the Jones Bridge-Anda Gap.

“Napakasaya ng community dito – ‘yung ating mga barangay officials, itong mga nakausap naming mga residents dito, ay natutuwa na magkakaroon ng ganitong facility (The community here is very happy – the village officials, the residents that we spoke to are pleased that this facility is being built). It’s a combination of a bike lane and a pedestrian walkway,” Bautista told reporters at the groundbreaking ceremony.

The Intramuros project has a total approved budget of P64.16 million, sourced from the 2022 budget. Once completed, it is expected to cater to more than 1.9 million visitors.

According to Bautista, the Department of Transportation is also looking to expand bike lanes in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and the Davao Region – a targeted additional 400 kilometers of bike lanes within the year.

The transportation secretary added that bike lanes will have bollards and rubber delineators for protection.