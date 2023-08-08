‘Road to A’: Japan debt watcher affirms Philippines’ BBB+ rating

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

R&I’s improved outlook on the Philippines brings the country closer to an A rating, says Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno

MANILA, Philippines – Japan-based debt watcher Rating and Investment Information Incorporated (R&I) affirmed the Philippines’ credit rating at BBB+ and upgraded its outlook from stable to positive, citing the country’s improving fiscal position and robust fundamentals.

In a report released on Monday, August 7, R&I attributed its assessment to the Philippines’ sound banking system, comfortable external payments position, and “stable political environment.”

A BBB+ credit rating is at investment grade level and is just a notch below the A- rating. R&I, however, noted that a positive or negative outlook is not a statement indicating a future change of rating.

“R&I will upgrade the rating once the factors such as the economic growth path sought under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the stable macroeconomic condition and the improving trend of fiscal position are confirmed,” the credit rater said in a statement.

R&I last affirmed the Philippines’ credit rating in April 2022.

In 2022, the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.6%, surpassing the government target of 6% to 7%. As of the first quarter of 2023, GDP grew 6.4%.

Meanwhile, debt-to-GDP ratio, which looks at the country’s debt relative to the size of the economy, stood at 61% as of end-March, slightly above the 60% threshold deemed manageable by most multilateral lenders. National debt stood at P14.15 trillion as of end-June.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ‘s economic managers aim for the debt-to-GDP ratio to fall to less than 60% by 2025 and cut the deficit-to-GDP ratio to 3% by 2028. For infrastructure spending, the economic team aims to maintain it at 5% to 6% of GDP.

“Although the government debt burden has increased, most of its funding needs are covered through issuance of bonds in the domestic market. Interest payments remain under control, and the government has a certain level of debt affordability,” R&I said.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ current account deficit stood at $4.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, which is -4.3% of GDP.

The Japanese debt watcher, however, said that it will not take a negative view of the current account deficit, given increased imports from infrastructure investment. It also noted that the Philippines has sufficient levels of foreign reserves to cover imports.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno reiterated the government’s target of reaching the A rating.

“R&I’s improved outlook on the Philippines brings us closer to our goal of an A rating within the President’s term. We are firmly on track to our ‘Road to A’ and remain committed to further improving the country’s investment climate through structural reforms to enhance the quality and pace of infrastructure development,” Diokno said.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the Philippine banking system remains a source of strength as it continues to support the funding needs of the country’s growing economy.

“Our Philippine banks have maintained more than adequate levels of capital and remained flush with liquidity. Unlike in previous crises, our banks are part of the solution rather than part of the problem,” he said.

The three major debt watchers have assessed the Philippines to be below the A rating, with Moody’s Investors Service rating the country at Baa2, S&P Global Ratings at “BBB+,” and Fitch Ratings at BBB. –Rappler.com