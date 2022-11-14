Jay Art Tugade exits MIAA, to lead LTO

Jay Art Tugade is now chief of the Land Transportation Office, just weeks after his appointment to the Manila International Airport Authority

MANILA, Philippines – Just weeks after being appointed as the acting general manager of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade was appointed as the new chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

“While Attorney Tugade’s appointment was announced a few weeks ago, we have come to a conclusion that he is best suited for the very challenging job in the LTO,” said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Monday, November 14.

Bautista went on to explain that the idea of changing Tugade’s post was brought up right after the announcement that he would lead MIAA last October.

“When I talked to Attorney Tugade after the announcement, we both discussed how we can better serve the [Department of Transportation]. It was then that we realized that he is better suited to the LTO,” Bautista said.

“We immediately asked the indulgence of the President and explained the gravity of the situation in the LTO and the importance of the work that has to be done as well as the willingness of Attorney Jay Art to do it. In the end, the President understood the situation.”

Tugade is the youngest son of former transportation chief Arthur Tugade.

Meanwhile, Teofilo Guadiz III, the LTO chief before Tugade’s appointment, will be DOTr assistant secretary for road sector.

It was also earlier reported that Tugade replaced Cesar Chiong as MIAA general manager. But on Monday, the DOTr clarified that Chiong “did not leave” the post. – Rappler.com