JG Summit doubles core income in H1 2024 due to BPI-Robinsons Bank merger

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Without the gain from the bank merger, core income only rises by 12% while foreign exchange and mark-to-market losses continue to hurt the conglomerate's net income

MANILA, Philippines – The Gokongwei family’s JG Summit Holdings doubled its core net income to P18.1 billion in the first half of 2024, largely due to the nonrecurring gain that it realized from its bank merger at the start of the year.

The blockbuster merger of Gokongwei-owned Robinsons Bank with the Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), first announced in late 2022 and executed at the start of 2024, led to a one-time gain of P7.9 billion for JG Summit in H1 2024.

Excluding the merger proceeds, the conglomerate saw its recurring core net income grow by just 12% year-on-year. JG Summit measures core net income as net income attributable to equity holders of the conglomerate, as adjusted for the net effect of gains/losses on foreign exchange (FX), market valuations, and derivative transactions.

Meanwhile, the company’s net income attributable to equity holders stood at P14.8 billion, which was 43% higher than the P10.4 billion in the same period last year, although note that this includes the gain from the one-time merger.

Without the P7.9-billion boon, JG Summit’s net income may look far less impressive compared to the same period last year, especially with hefty drops in non-core items such as market valuation losses on financial assets reaching P2 billion and FX losses of P243.6 million.

Nevertheless, the Gokongwei conglomerate has seen double-digit topline growth, as its consolidated revenue increased by 15% in the first half to P187.8 billion. JG Summit attributed this to “rising demand for tourism and recreation, along with increased petrochemical operations plus higher food and beverage sales volumes.”

“We continue to post overall topline growth despite the lingering effects of inflation which dampened consumer sentiment,” JG Summit president and chief executive officer Lance Gokongwei said in a stock market disclosure on Monday, August 12.

“We have seen a divergence of results from our operating units with the strong demand for travel and leisure benefiting our air transport and real estate businesses. Our food and beverage unit continues to deliver higher sales volumes, but product mix has changed into lower price point categories, while increased plant utilization in our petrochemicals unit pulled up revenues in the first half,” he added.

Performance across business units

Robinsons Land Corporation, the conglomerate’s property development and malls arm, grew revenues by 8% to P20 billion in the first half. This was driven by strong rental income from its malls, offices, hotels, and logistics sectors, which offset the decline in residential revenues from reduced project sales during the pandemic. Overall, net income increased by 9% to P6.5 billion. The malls division maintained a 93% occupancy rate, while offices improved to 86% as more business process outsourcing tenants moved in.

The conglomerate’s low-cost airline, Cebu Pacific, flew a record 6 million passengers in Q2 2024, helping boost its H1 2024 revenues by 18% to P51.4 billion. However, net income fell 5% year-on-year to P3.5 billion, which the company attributes to “FX losses in 2024 and the absence of the MTM (mark-to-market) gains it recognized last year on its convertible bond derivatives.”

JG Summit’s food subsidiary, Universal Robina Corporation, reported a 3% increase in revenues to P80.7 billion for H1 2024, driven by higher sales across all business units. However, net income remained flat at P6.6 billion due to reduced FX gains and increased impairment losses. URC maintained an order fill rate above 90% for its branded foods business in the Philippines and expanded its pet food offerings. URC also exited its business in China, which it said “would allow the company to redeploy resources to higher-growth markets.”

Meanwhile, the conglomerate’s petrochemical manufacturer, JG Summit Olefins Corporation, finished the first half in the red as it reported a net loss of P7.4 billion. Despite a significant 80% revenue increase year-on-year to P25.5 billion, driven by higher sales volumes and improved plant operations after a five-month shutdown in 2023, JGSOC struggled with subdued demand and negative margins for polymer. Increased operating costs, higher financing expenses, and additional depreciation from a completed plant expansion also contributed to the net loss.

In terms of other core investments, JG Summit saw its share of the Manila Electric Company’s income rise 26% year-on-year to P5.8 billion. Equity earnings from Singapore Land Group improved by 15% to P1.3 billion, bolstered by the full operations of Pan Pacific and higher rental income. Dividends from PLDT declined 22% to P1.1 billion due to the absence of special dividends in 2023, though regular dividends increased to P46 per share. Additionally, JG Summit received P373 million in cash dividends from the recent BPI-Robinsons Bank merger.

“As we move to the second half, we hope to sustain this momentum with the expected decline in inflation that in turn could ignite the sequential rebound in consumer demand,” Gokongwei said. “We will continue to execute our commercial strategies to drive topline growth while implementing overall operational discipline to ensure we sustain the year-on-year recovery in core net income and margins.” – Rappler.com