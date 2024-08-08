JG Summit investigating ‘possible cybersecurity attack’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A cybersecurity advocacy group reports that more than 40,000 computers in JG Summit's network may be affected, although this has yet to be confirmed by the Gokongwei conglomerate

MANILA, Philippines – JG Summit, the conglomerate of the Gokongwei Group, is probing an alleged cybersecurity attack that could have affected thousands of computers in its network.

“We are aware of circulating reports of a possible cybersecurity attack,” the company said in a statement sent to Rappler on Thursday, August 8. “We are working closely with our cybersecurity experts and partners to proactively investigate and assess the situation.”

JG Summit also said that it had activated “all response protocols and implemented enhanced security measures to ensure data protections.”

Its business operations continue as normal.

“We take this matter very seriously. We recognize that many organizations have faced similar challenges in the current cybersecurity landscape. And, therefore, protecting our data and maintaining the trust of our stakeholders remain our top priority,” the company added.

The statement did not confirm that the cybersecurity attack had occurred, nor did it disclose the nature or extent of the attack.

The alleged attack was first reported by Deep Web Konek earlier on Thursday. In its post, the cybersecurity advocacy group said that JG Summit was hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted 300 GB of data on more than 40,000 computers in JG Summit’s network.

The alleged perpetrator, RansomHub, included in their ransom note a countdown timer of several days and threatened further attacks if their demands were not met.

JG Summit, among the largest conglomerates in the Philippines, is the holding company for the various businesses owned by the Gokongwei family. Its subsidiaries include low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific, food and beverage giant Universal Robina, Robinsons Land Corporation, and Robinsons Bank.

This is not the first time that a Gokongwei Group company has been hit by a cybersecurity attack. Just earlier in June, the National Privacy Commission also confirmed reports of a data breach that hit Robinsons Malls.

Apart from the Gokongwei Group, fast-food giant Jollibee Food Corporation also suffered a data breach that could have exposed the delivery record of millions of customers, which was also previously reported by Deep Web Konek. – Rappler.com