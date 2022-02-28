Grab’s new competition: JoyRide joins car ride-hailing space

JoyRide Car is now looking for drivers and operators

MANILA, Philippines – Courier and motorcycle-hailing company JoyRide is set to enter the car-hailing industry, attempting to take a slice of the market dominantly held by Grab.

JoyRide got approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to be the latest transport network company (TNC) allowed to operate in the country.

“We are grateful that JoyRide Car is now one of the accredited four-wheel [TNCs] in the Philippines. We view this as a good development as commuters will now have another viable choice for safe, comfortable, and affordable car rides to their destination,” JoyRide senior vice president for corporate affairs Noli Eala said.

JoyRide first launched its motorcycle ride-hailing services in 2019. It eventually offered taxi and tricycle-hailing services, deliveries, as well as COVID-19 testing.

The company operates in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Baguio City, and Metro Cebu.

JoyRide Car is now accepting applications for drivers and operators. Interested parties may visit JoyRide’s Facebook page for more information. – Rappler.com