Korean Air plane overshoots Cebu airport runway

CEBU, Philippines – A Korean Air flight veered off the runway at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) near midnight on Sunday night, October 23.



Flight number KE631, arriving from Seoul, South Korea, crash landed into a patch of grass at the MCIA, causing operations to temporarily cease in the country’s second busiest airport. According to a post by Lapu-Lapu City disaster chief Nagiel Bañacia, the local government’s emergency team was deployed to the scene shortly after the incident.

According to Bañacia, the LGU’s medical team recorded no injuries.



Korean Air called it an “abnormal landing” due to worsening weather conditions” in a statement posted on Facebook at around 1 am.



According to Flightaware, the aircraft was an A333 airbus.



Operations have been temporarily suspended at the airport following the incident, according to Bañacia. – Rappler.com