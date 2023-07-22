189 driving schools got LTO permit despite lack of requirements, facilities

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The driving schools – from six regions across the country – applied in the first half of 2022, according to a Commission on Audit report

MANILA, Philippines – More than 66% of driving schools in six regions got permits or accreditation from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in the first half of 2022 despite incomplete documentary requirements and lack of facilities and equipment, according to a Commission on Audit (COA) report.

Out of the 285 driving school applicants, 189 or 66.32% of them were given provisional permits or certificates of accreditation by LTO, “despite submission of incomplete/invalid documentary requirements and/or deficiencies in the required facilities and equipment,” the state auditors said.

The COA observed this in six regions: Department of Transportation (DOTr)-Cordillera Administrative Region, LTO-National Capital Region, and LTO’s regional offices in Central Luzon, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Soccsksargen. It covered applications from driving schools from January to June 2022.

Because of the lack of documents, facilities, and equipment, the audit team concluded that the LTO accreditation did not comply with Sections 9, 10, and 14 of LTO Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2021-2284.

Section 9 is on the required documents for accreditation, Section 10 enumerated the required facilities and equipment, and Section 14 detailed the issuance of accreditation and provisional permits.

Who is responsible for checking the documents and facilities onsite? According to COA, LTO regional accreditation committees (RACs) should have evaluated the documents and conducted onsite inspections to confirm that the driving school had the necessary equipment.

Meanwhile, the LTO regional directors are responsible for issuing the provisional permits, and the assistant secretary – who heads the LTO – hands out the accreditation. The driving schools mentioned were all flagged when the agency was led by assistant secretary Edgar Galvante, the former police general appointed by then-president Rodrigo Duterte to clean up the LTO. (READ: Driver’s license shortage exposes messy transitions between LTO heads)

“The actual condition of these sites is not only inconsistent with the MC but also with the representations made by the RACs in their inspection reports. This means that the inspection reports of the RACs cannot be relied upon,” COA said, adding that the laxity in the review “defeats the objectives for which these minimum requirements were imposed.”

Auditors recommended that the erring driving school applicants be required to submit authenticated copies of the required documents, along with updated bank certificates to verify their financial capability. Those with deficiencies in maneuvering sites, classrooms, libraries, and motor vehicles should be sanctioned as necessary and required to comply with standards.

COA also emphasized that the LTO should inspect the maneuvering sites, classrooms, and motor vehicles of driving school applicants before issuing provisional permits and certificates of accreditation.

“The respective LTO Regional Offices agreed with the recommendations. Likewise, they informed that actions are being undertaken to address the noted deficiencies and eventually improve LTO’s compliance with the aforementioned MC,” state auditors reported.

– Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.com