LTO to offer free 15-hour theoretical driving course for student drivers

The Land Transportation Office is also set to implement maximum rates for both theoretical and practical driving courses across all driving schools starting Saturday, April 15

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office – National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) West Regional Office will be offering free 15-hour theoretical driving courses for applicants of the student driver permit.

Here are the schedules for the free courses for April:

April 18-19

April 20-21

April 25-26

April 27-28

The theoretical driving course is split into two-day sessions, with each being held from 8 am to 5 pm.

The training venue will be at the LTO-NCR West Regional Office Driver’s Education Center along G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City. The nearest landmark is the Sto. Domingo Church.

To avail of the free course, applicants are advised to fill in this form.

Applicants are reminded that confirmed appointments are non-transferable and non-rebookable. Confirmations will be sent to the email address provided one to two days prior to the applicant’s chosen schedule. The applicant must also personally attend both sessions.

The LTO also advises that it will open up more slots later on.

Maximum rates for driving courses

The free courses come as the LTO pushes forward with its plans to limit the maximum rates that driving schools can charge for both their theoretical and practical driving courses.

Here are the prescribed maximum rates for practical and theoretical driving courses:

In a recent meeting with LTO chief Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade, members of the Association of Accredited Driving Schools of the Philippines, Philippine Association of LTO Accredited Driving Schools, and other driving school companies agreed to abide by the rates set by the agency.

“Mananatiling bukas ang LTO sa mga suhestiyon na makatutulong para higit na maging epektibo at pabor sa masa o nakararaming Pilipino ang mga polisiya na ipinatutupad ng ahensya tulad ng memorandum circular na magiging gabay ngayon ng driving schools,” Tugade said in a statement on Friday, April 14.

(We will remain open to suggestions on how to make our policies, like this memorandum circular, benefit the average Filipino.) – Rappler.com