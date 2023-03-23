LTO sets cap on rates for driving school

The maximum rate for a theoretical driving course is P1,000, regardless of vehicle classification, while the limit for a practical driving course varies depending on the license classification

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) set a limit to the rates that private driving institutions can charge to student drivers.

The highest rate for a theoretical driving course should only be P1,000, regardless of vehicle classification.

Meanwhile, the maximum rate for a practical driving course is P2,500 for motorcycles (license codes A and A1); P4,000 for cars and light trucks (license codes B, B1, and B2); and P8,000 for large trucks (license code C), buses (license code D), and articulated trucks (license code CE).

"Nabuo ang maximum prescribed rates na ito bilang tugon sa apela ng marami nating kababayan na umiiyak sa mataas na singilin pero maituturing din itong patas na hakbang para sa driving schools na namuhunan din," said LTO chief Jose Arturo “Jay Art” Tugade.

(We set these maximum prescribed rates after taking into consideration the appeal of many of our countrymen who are lamenting the high prices, but we can also consider these fair prices for driving schools that also have their own costs.)

Theoretical driving courses, which remain at a mandatory 15 hours in total, can now be completed in two days instead of three. Student drivers have the option of completing seven hours on the first day and eight hours on the next day, as long as both days fall within the same month.

Practical driving courses must run for at least eight hours in total, regardless of license code. The course for light and heavy vehicles must be conducted for at least two days, while the motorcycle practical driving course can be completed in one day, provided that an instructor has assessed that the student driver has “already acquired the knowledge” needed.

Driving schools which violate the maximum allowed prices would face the following penalties:

First offense – P50,000 fine and six-month suspension of accreditation

Second offense – P100,000 fine and one-year suspension of accreditation

Third offense – Cancellation of accreditation

The maximum rates and penalties for offenses will take effect on April 15 under the agency’s Memorandum Circular No. JMT-2023-2390, or the Omnibus Guidelines on the Accreditation, Supervision, and Control of Driving Institutions, and the Standardization of Driver and Conductor’s Education.

The memorandum circular also cracks down on the “non-appearance” of driver license applicants by requiring driving schools to log the details of all student drivers through the Land Transportation Management System Client ID. Driving schools must also provide an attendance sheet that records the actual appearance of applicants during the in-person theoretical driving course, and written examination or validation. – Rappler.com