Cleared from sugar fiasco, Leocadio Sebastian now to lead rice development

FILE PHOTO: Senators grill former Department of Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian during the Senate hearing on the alleged irregular sugar importation order, Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Leocadio Sebastian is now the undersecretary for rice industry development, where he will represent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on meetings and various boards

MANILA, Philippines– Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian is leading government efforts in improving the rice industry months after being cleared from the sugar importation fiasco.

A memorandum from the Office of the Executive Secretary dated February 8 delegated Sebastian as the undersecretary for rice industry development.

Leocadio will represent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who concurrently sits as agriculture secretary, on the Philippine Rice Research Institute board of directors, National Food Authority Council, National Irrigation Administration board of trustees, and International Rice Research Institute board of trustees.

Recall that Sebastian signed off on the controversial Sugar Regulatory Administration’s supposed illegal issuance, which could have allowed the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar without Marcos’ approval.

Sebastian tendered his resignation last August 2022, but Marcos has not accepted it. Instead, he was placed under preventive suspension.

On December 29, 2022, the Office of the President (OP) cleared Sebastian and other SRA officials, noting that the issuance of Sugar Order 4 was “done in good faith.” –Rappler.com