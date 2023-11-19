Libreng sakay: Free rides on Monday due to November 20 transport strike

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIBRENG SAKAY. A traffic enforcer from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority assists stranded passengers get on a “Libreng Sakay” vehicle after several transport groups went on strike to protest the government’s plan to phase out traditional jeepneys, in Quezon City on March 6, 2023.

About 250 government vehicles across Metro Manila will be deployed to serve up to 10,000 passengers per trip

MANILA, Philippines – A number of government agencies and local government units will offer free rides on Monday, November 20, for commuters who will be affected by the transport strike led by PISTON.

About 250 government vehicles across Metro Manila will be deployed to serve free rides to around 10,000 passengers per trip, according to Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) spokesperson Celine Pialago.

Here is the list of libreng sakay vehicles readied by the government.

“In the event of a transport strike, rest assured that we are fully prepared to offer free rides to the public,” Pialago said in a statement on Sunday, November 19.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III also downplayed the effect of the strike, saying that it would be “almost zero.” So far, the LTFRB has identified 13 routes projected as “areas of concern” in Metro Manila. (READ: LIST: Affected routes, traffic advisories due to November 20 transport strike)

“Practically, wala hong impact yung sinasabi nilang transport holiday or strike (There will be practically no impact due to what they call the transport holiday or strike),” Guadiz said.

The strike will be led by transport group PISTON. They are protesting the December 31 deadline for individual jeepney operators to consolidate. – Rappler.com