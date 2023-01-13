Proposed LRT fare hikes must get entire board approval – LRTA

LRT1. Passengers arrive at the newly reopened Roosevelt station of the LRT1 in Quezon City on December 5, 2022. The station was closed for more than two years to make way for the construction of the LRT-MRT common station.

The Light Rail Transit Authority clarifies that the LRT1 and LRT2 fare hikes have yet to be approved by the eight other board members

MANILA, Philippines – The proposed fare hike at the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) and Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2) will still need to go through public consultations and get the approval of the Light Rail Transit Authority board, the LRTA said.

The proposed fare increases must first go through the “proper process” before it becomes final, the LRTA said in a statement on Thursday, January 12, following reports that the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has approved the fare hikes.

“The fare increase must be approved by the LRTA Board of Directors, and must likewise pass through [the] required regulatory process which includes public consultation/hearing,” the LRTA said.

This came after the LRTA proposed to raise the boarding fare of LRT1 and LRT2 by P2.29, in addition to a distance fare hike of P0.21 per kilometer. The current boarding fare is P11, and distance fare is P1 per kilometer.

Should this be approved, the boarding fare would become P13.29 while the distance fare would be P1.21 per kilometer. This means stored value fares for end-to-end trips on the LRT1 (Baclaran-Roosevelt) may increase from P29 to around P35 while end-to-end trips on the LRT2 (Recto-Antipolo) may rise from P28 to around P34.

So far, only the LTFRB has approved the proposed rate hikes. The eight other members of the LRTA board have yet to green light the proposal.

“The approval of the LTFRB on the subject fare increase is in the nature of the said agency being a member of the LRTA Board of Directors, and not in the nature of a regulatory body,” the LRTA said in its press release.

The nine members of the LRTA board include seven government and two appointive directors:

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department of Finance (DOF) Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) LRTA administrator Hernando Cabrera Lawyer Dimapuno Datu

The rates for the LRT1 and LRT2 were last adjusted on January 4, 2015. – Rappler.com