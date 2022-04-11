Business
power and water

The Linden Suites switches to 100% renewable energy

Aika Rey
LINDEN. The Linden Suites in Ortigas Center, Pasig City.

The Linden Suites' Facebook page

The Linden Suites partners with First Gen Corporation

MANILA, Philippines – The Linden Suites shifted to geothermal energy for its power requirements, joining the government’s green energy option program (GEOP).

In a statement, the Pasig City hotel said the switch happened on March 26, the day when Earth Hour was observed. A ceremonial signing event with First Gen Corporation and Energy Development Corporation was held on Friday, April 8.

Lopez-led First Gen delivers 480 kilowatts of geothermal power to the hotel.

The Linden Suites general manager Maria Celeste Romualdo said that by joining the Department of Energy’s GEOP, the hotel has prevented a total of 1,203 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, this figure roughly translates to about 123,000 gallons of gasoline consumed.

“As an independent, Filipino-owned city hotel, we hope our humble steps towards sustainability will inspire other businesses to move forward in the same direction, for our collective future,” said Romualdo.

“Our group’s goal of a decarbonized and regenerative future requires a major shift – one that needs the participation of different stakeholders. Among these stakeholders, our customers play a crucial role,” said Carlo Vega, First Gen vice president for power marketing, trading, and economics.

The Linden Suites, located in Ortigas Center in Pasig City, is a four-star hotel with 168 accommodation units. – Rappler.com

Aika Rey

Aika Rey is a business reporter for Rappler. She covered the Senate of the Philippines before fully diving into numbers and companies. Got tips? Find her on Twitter at @reyaika or shoot her an email at aika.rey@rappler.com.
renewable energy