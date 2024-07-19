LIST: Flights affected due to global Windows outage

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONGESTION. Queues start to build up at the Davao International Airport in Davao City due to technical issues on July 19, 2024.

Local airlines, banks, and companies around the world are all coping with a disruption to their systems due to issues affecting Microsoft's Windows operating system

MANILA, Philippines – Several local and international flights have already been cancelled due to technical issues that have disrupted the systems of airlines.

As of 7:00 pm on Friday, July 19, Cebu Pacific has cancelled the following flights:

July 19:

DG 6639/6640: Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu

DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila

DG 6853/6854: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu

5J 268/269: Manila – Xiamen – Manila

5J 310: Manila – Taipei

5J 331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila

5J 362/363: Manila – Macau – Manila

5J 459/460: Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 559/560: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 573/574: Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 647/648: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 678: Manila – Shanghai

5J 753/754: Manila – Ho Chi Minh – Manila

5J 857/858: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila

5J 971/972: Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 981/982: Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 3951/3952: Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 5756/5757: Manila – Da Nang – Manila

July 20:

5J 311: Taipei – Manila

5J 679: Shanghai – Manila

The low-cost carrier said that the flights were cancelled “after experiencing technical issues, reportedly related to technology partners of Navitaire (Microsoft and CrowdStrike) which caused a global system outage.”

AirAsia Philippines also confirmed that its systems were affected, which led to “some operational disruptions related to check-in processes.” The airline has not yet shared a list of delayed or cancelled flights to the media.

Aside from airlines, the global Windows outage has also disrupted the systems of several local banks. The systems of airlines, banks, and even media companies are going offline around the world due to the issue affecting Microsoft’s Windows operating system. So far, the issue has been traced to CrowdStrike, which has acknowledged the reports of crashes on Windows related to its “Falcon sensor.” – Rappler.com