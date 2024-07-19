Business
aviation industry

LIST: Flights affected due to global Windows outage

Lance Spencer Yu

CONGESTION. Queues start to build up at the Davao International Airport in Davao City due to technical issues on July 19, 2024.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines

Local airlines, banks, and companies around the world are all coping with a disruption to their systems due to issues affecting Microsoft's Windows operating system

MANILA, Philippines – Several local and international flights have already been cancelled due to technical issues that have disrupted the systems of airlines.

As of 7:00 pm on Friday, July 19, Cebu Pacific has cancelled the following flights:

July 19:

  • DG 6639/6640: Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu
  • DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila
  • DG 6853/6854: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu
  • 5J 268/269: Manila – Xiamen – Manila
  • 5J 310: Manila – Taipei
  • 5J 331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila
  • 5J 362/363: Manila – Macau – Manila
  • 5J 459/460: Manila – Iloilo – Manila
  • 5J 559/560: Manila – Cebu – Manila
  • 5J 573/574: Manila – Cebu – Manila
  • 5J 647/648: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
  • 5J 678: Manila – Shanghai
  • 5J 753/754: Manila – Ho Chi Minh – Manila
  • 5J 857/858: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila
  • 5J 971/972: Manila – Davao – Manila
  • 5J 981/982: Manila – Davao – Manila
  • 5J 3951/3952: Manila – Davao – Manila
  • 5J 5756/5757: Manila – Da Nang – Manila

July 20:

  • 5J 311: Taipei – Manila
  • 5J 679: Shanghai – Manila

The low-cost carrier said that the flights were cancelled “after experiencing technical issues, reportedly related to technology partners of Navitaire (Microsoft and CrowdStrike) which caused a global system outage.”

AirAsia Philippines also confirmed that its systems were affected, which led to “some operational disruptions related to check-in processes.” The airline has not yet shared a list of delayed or cancelled flights to the media.

Aside from airlines, the global Windows outage has also disrupted the systems of several local banks. The systems of airlines, banks, and even media companies are going offline around the world due to the issue affecting Microsoft’s Windows operating system. So far, the issue has been traced to CrowdStrike, which has acknowledged the reports of crashes on Windows related to its “Falcon sensor.” – Rappler.com

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
