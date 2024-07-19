LIST: Flights affected due to global Windows outage

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Several local and international flights have already been cancelled due to technical issues that have disrupted the systems of airlines.
As of 7:00 pm on Friday, July 19, Cebu Pacific has cancelled the following flights:
July 19:
- DG 6639/6640: Cebu – Pagadian – Cebu
- DG 6839/6840: Manila – Siargao – Manila
- DG 6853/6854: Cebu – Siargao – Cebu
- 5J 268/269: Manila – Xiamen – Manila
- 5J 310: Manila – Taipei
- 5J 331/332: Manila – Kalibo – Manila
- 5J 362/363: Manila – Macau – Manila
- 5J 459/460: Manila – Iloilo – Manila
- 5J 559/560: Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 573/574: Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 647/648: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
- 5J 678: Manila – Shanghai
- 5J 753/754: Manila – Ho Chi Minh – Manila
- 5J 857/858: Manila – Zamboanga – Manila
- 5J 971/972: Manila – Davao – Manila
- 5J 981/982: Manila – Davao – Manila
- 5J 3951/3952: Manila – Davao – Manila
- 5J 5756/5757: Manila – Da Nang – Manila
July 20:
- 5J 311: Taipei – Manila
- 5J 679: Shanghai – Manila
The low-cost carrier said that the flights were cancelled “after experiencing technical issues, reportedly related to technology partners of Navitaire (Microsoft and CrowdStrike) which caused a global system outage.”
AirAsia Philippines also confirmed that its systems were affected, which led to “some operational disruptions related to check-in processes.” The airline has not yet shared a list of delayed or cancelled flights to the media.
Aside from airlines, the global Windows outage has also disrupted the systems of several local banks. The systems of airlines, banks, and even media companies are going offline around the world due to the issue affecting Microsoft’s Windows operating system. So far, the issue has been traced to CrowdStrike, which has acknowledged the reports of crashes on Windows related to its “Falcon sensor.” – Rappler.com
