LIST: Here are LinkedIn’s best companies to grow your careers in 2023

IT services firm Accenture tops the list followed by fintech rivals GCash and Maya

MANILA, Philippines – LinkedIn has announced its list of best companies to grow one’s career in the Philippines for 2023, with information technology (IT) services and fintech companies taking the top spots.

Here is the list of top companies in the Philippines. Click on each logo for more insights on each firm.

IT services and consulting firm Accenture was named the top company in 2023, up from second place in 2022. Fintech rivals Mynt (2nd) – the parent company of GCash – and Maya (3rd) also reached the top.

Kyndryl (8th), another IT services firm, also placed on the list, along with finance industry giants Citi (12th) and Prudential (14th).

The list included some of the largest international manufacturing companies – Philip Morris International (4th), Unilever (5th), Procter & Gamble (10th), and Nestlé (15th).

Several companies also made an appearance in LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for the first time: Globe Group (6th), Aboitiz Power (7th), SAP (9th), Sagility (11th), and Boehringer Ingelheim (13th). The addition of companies from different industries signified “opportunities for professionals with diverse backgrounds and skill sets in various companies and industries,” LinkedIn said in a press release.

So how can you get in some of these top companies? LinkedIn said that IT services companies value skills in software development life cycle and computer security the most. Meanwhile, the top financial services companies want those with skills in fintech, artificial intelligence, and economics.

More generally, popular job functions among the firms include engineering, information technology, and customer support. Separate LinkedIn research shows that Philippine employers also look for soft skills like customer service, management, and communication.

“The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources that help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities. Those interested in a specific company can now easily identify the skills and roles being hired for, connect with employees they know in their network, and follow the company to stay informed about future opportunities,” said Atul Harkisanka, LinkedIn’s head of emerging markets and country lead for the Philippines.

Factors considered

In creating its list, LinkedIn said that it used platform data on the following factors linked to career progression:

Ability to advance

Skills growth

Company stability

External opportunity

Company affinity

Gender diversity

Educational background

Employee presence in the country

The list is based on LinkedIn data from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. Only companies with at least 500 employees in the Philippines as of December 31, 2022, were considered. Attrition must also be no more than 10% and layoffs cannot exceed more than 10% of the company’s workforce.

– Rappler.com