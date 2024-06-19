From techy to tasty: Top brands in the Philippines for 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The country's favorite fried chicken, top digital wallet, and flag carrier were the only homegrown brands to crack the top 10

MANILA, Philippines – Technology companies, e-commerce retailers, and fast-food giants were some of the most loved brands in the Philippines this 2024, according to a survey conducted by market communications firms Campaign Asia-Pacific and Milieu Insights.

Brands across ten sectors were ranked on the basis awareness, purchase, quality, buying experience, customer service, trustworthiness, innovation, ease of use across digital and offline brand interactions, and degree of recommendation.

Among the top 50 brands in the country, almost a third were related to food and meal delivery. The list also included 11 personal care brands, 6 mobile and streaming service providers, 6 electronic product brands, and 5 apparel brands.

Here are the top 10 brands in the Philippines:

Samsung Shopee Jollibee Watsons GCash Lazada McDonald’s Netflix Apple Philippine Airlines

South Korean electronics giant Samsung earned the top spot in the Philippines and across other Southeast Asian markets surveyed. It ranked first in quality, consumer touchpoints, trustworthiness, and innovation, and also topped the list of brands that Filipinos were most likely to recommend to others. Samsung also beat out Apple, which places 9th on the list, in every category except buying experience. (READ: ‘iPhones for everyone’: Apple’s premium device tops Home Credit’s phone sales in 2023)

E-commerce retailers Shopee and Lazada also showed the strength of their brands, placing second and sixth respectively. Shopee also received the highest score for customer experience. Meanwhile, Lazada lagged other brands in the top 10 in terms of trustworthiness and recommendation, though it still scored highly when it came to brand awareness and purchase frequency.

TOP 50. Here are the scores for the Philippines’ top 50 brands in 2024. Figure from Milieu Insights.

Fried chicken, wallets, and wings

While 17 homegrown brands made it to the top 50 brands, only three cracked the top 10: Jollibee (3rd), GCash (5th), and Philippine Airlines (10th).

As the top local and top food brand, Jollibee did better than McDonald’s as the country’s fast-food favorite. With Chickenjoy becoming a Filipino staple, Jollibee also ranked the highest in purchase frequency and tied with Samsung as the top brand that Filipinos would recommend.

Meanwhile, GCash further solidified its position as the top digital wallet in the country, easily overtaking its rival Maya, which only ranked 15th. GCash also scored the second highest in terms of innovation. (READ: Manny Pangilinan admits GCash is more popular than Maya)

The country’s flag carrier, Philippine Airlines (PAL), rounded out the top 10 list, being the only travel brand to be on the list. PAL was hailed as a top scorer in trustworthiness, quality of service, buying experience, and customer service. But as a full-service carrier, PAL’s steep prices hurt the brand’s score in purchase frequency, suggesting that its tickets may be too expensive for most.

To create the ranking, Campaign Asia-Pacific and Milieu Insights tracked more than 1,200 brands across six countries in Southeast Asia – Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore. Over 10,000 online interviews were conducted with adults aged 18 years old and above. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2% at 95% confidence. – Rappler.com