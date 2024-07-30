What are the most powerful passports in 2024?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Passports open doors, but some open far more than others.

More often than not, the “power” that a passport yields is a reflection of its issuer’s political standing in the world stage and the relations it has with other countries. For this reason, the world’s most influential nations often issue the most powerful passports, which can be measured by the number of destinations that the passport holder can visit visa-free.

In the latest 2024 Global Passport Ranking by Henley & Partners, Singapore emerged as the world’s most powerful passport, providing its holder access to an “unprecedented” 195 of 227 travel destinations visa-free. Before Singapore took the top spot, Japan held the title of most powerful passport from 2018 until 2023.

Meanwhile, 34 different passports are tied for the rest of the spots in the top 10:

Rank Passport Visa-free score 1 Singapore 195 2 France 192 2 Germany 192 2 Italy 192 2 Japan 192 2 Spain 192 3 Austria 191 3 Finland 191 3 Ireland 191 3 Luxembourg 191 3 Netherlands 191 3 South Korea 191 3 Sweden 191 4 Belgium 190 4 Denmark 190 4 New Zealand 190 4 Norway 190 4 Switzerland 190 4 United Kingdom 190 5 Australia 189 5 Portugal 189 6 Greece 188 6 Poland 188 7 Canada 187 7 Czechia 187 7 Hungary 187 7 Malta 187 8 United States 186 9 Estonia 185 9 Lithuania 185 9 United Arab Emirates 185 10 Iceland 184 10 Latvia 184 10 Slovakia 184 10 Slovenia 184

But it’s not just citizens from these countries who are getting to enjoy visa-free privileges. On average, travel around the world is getting less restrictive. According to the Henley & Partners, the global average for the number of visa-free destinations that a citizen can travel to has nearly doubled from 58 countries in 2006 to 111 countries today.

“Over the past two decades of us publishing this data, the trend has been towards greater travel freedom,” Henley & Partners managing director Scott Moore said during a briefing on July 24.

What about the Philippines?

As frequent flyers might now, the Philippine passport is not all that powerful.

The Philippine passport is ranked 73rd among the 199 passports evaluated. Philippine passport holders have access to 67 travel destinations, which fortunately includes Southeast Asian tourist hotspots like Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

According to Moore, the Philippines is “right in the middle of the pack” when compared to its Asian neighbors. The Philippine passport scores higher than India (82nd), Vietnam (88th), Sri Lanka (93rd), Bangladesh (97th), and Pakistan (100th). However, Indonesia (65th), Thailand (60th), Malaysia (12th), and Singapore (1st) all have much stronger passports.

But the Philippines does seem to be on the right track as it has improved its passport ranking by 5 places from last year’s 78th.

“From 2015 until now, besides COVID-19, the general trend is up for the Philippines passport ranking. The Philippines is viewed as quite stable right now, and as the Philippine economy continues to grow, it should continue to see improvements on the passport’s visa-free access,” Moore said on July 24.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has also been working to loosen its own visa restrictions for visitors in a bid to revive its still-recovering tourism industry. Manila has, however, stopped short of offering visa-free entry to Chinese nationals, which has historically been among the country’s top source of tourist arrivals. (READ: Should the Philippines roll out the red carpet for Chinese tourists?) – Rappler.com