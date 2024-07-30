Business
What are the most powerful passports in 2024?

Lance Spencer Yu

The Philippine passport ranks 73rd in the world, granted visa-free access to 67 travel destinations

MANILA, Philippines – Passports open doors, but some open far more than others.

More often than not, the “power” that a passport yields is a reflection of its issuer’s political standing in the world stage and the relations it has with other countries. For this reason, the world’s most influential nations often issue the most powerful passports, which can be measured by the number of destinations that the passport holder can visit visa-free.

In the latest 2024 Global Passport Ranking by Henley & Partners, Singapore emerged as the world’s most powerful passport, providing its holder access to an “unprecedented” 195 of 227 travel destinations visa-free. Before Singapore took the top spot, Japan held the title of most powerful passport from 2018 until 2023.

Meanwhile, 34 different passports are tied for the rest of the spots in the top 10:

RankPassportVisa-free score
1Singapore195
2France192
2Germany192
2Italy192
2Japan192
2Spain192
3Austria191
3Finland191
3Ireland191
3Luxembourg191
3Netherlands191
3South Korea191
3Sweden191
4Belgium190
4Denmark190
4New Zealand190
4Norway190
4Switzerland190
4United Kingdom190
5Australia189
5Portugal189
6Greece188
6Poland188
7Canada187
7Czechia187
7Hungary187
7Malta187
8United States186
9Estonia185
9Lithuania185
9United Arab Emirates185
10Iceland184
10Latvia184
10Slovakia184
10Slovenia184

But it’s not just citizens from these countries who are getting to enjoy visa-free privileges. On average, travel around the world is getting less restrictive. According to the Henley & Partners, the global average for the number of visa-free destinations that a citizen can travel to has nearly doubled from 58 countries in 2006 to 111 countries today.

“Over the past two decades of us publishing this data, the trend has been towards greater travel freedom,” Henley & Partners managing director Scott Moore said during a briefing on July 24.

What about the Philippines?

As frequent flyers might now, the Philippine passport is not all that powerful.

The Philippine passport is ranked 73rd among the 199 passports evaluated. Philippine passport holders have access to 67 travel destinations, which fortunately includes Southeast Asian tourist hotspots like Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore.

According to Moore, the Philippines is “right in the middle of the pack” when compared to its Asian neighbors. The Philippine passport scores higher than India (82nd), Vietnam (88th), Sri Lanka (93rd), Bangladesh (97th), and Pakistan (100th). However, Indonesia (65th), Thailand (60th), Malaysia (12th), and Singapore (1st) all have much stronger passports.

But the Philippines does seem to be on the right track as it has improved its passport ranking by 5 places from last year’s 78th.

“From 2015 until now, besides COVID-19, the general trend is up for the Philippines passport ranking. The Philippines is viewed as quite stable right now, and as the Philippine economy continues to grow, it should continue to see improvements on the passport’s visa-free access,” Moore said on July 24.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has also been working to loosen its own visa restrictions for visitors in a bid to revive its still-recovering tourism industry. Manila has, however, stopped short of offering visa-free entry to Chinese nationals, which has historically been among the country’s top source of tourist arrivals. (READ: Should the Philippines roll out the red carpet for Chinese tourists?) – Rappler.com

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
