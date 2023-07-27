NGCP audit meant to help, not punish, says Lotilla

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'We want accountability, but it doesn't mean that we're not going to help and assist the concessionaire,' says Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla

MANILA, Philippines – The ongoing performance audit of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is meant to help the company attain power transmission targets and not necessarily punish the company for its shortfalls, according to Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

“We’re not looking at this as a punitive exercise, because in the case of franchises, one solution, of course, rests with Congress, so that’s definitely one. And there are of course, for violation of other provisions of law, there are other remedies for that and not necessarily a DOE (Department of Energy) remedy,” Lotilla said in a chance interview.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier underscored NGCP’s shortcomings in his second State of the Nation Address. He said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) had flagged 68 delayed grid connection projects, which effectively contributed to the unstable power supply in Luzon and Visayas.

In a post-SONA forum in Pasay City, Lotilla added that some projects have been delayed for as long as eight years.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla says NGCP audit not meant to be a "punitive exercise."



"We want accountability, but it doesn't mean that we're not going to help and assist the concessionaire."@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/5VSb7oR3m6 — Ralf Rivas (@RalfRivas) July 27, 2023

The energy chief said that the audit will look into NGCP’s adherence to the concession agreement, as well as its investments on transmission facilities. An audit on cybersecurity is also set.

The review may take six months from the issuance of a circular for the audit.

Will the government take back transmission assets in the event that NGCP fails the audit?

Lotilla, who at one point was the CEO of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation, a corporation tasked to manage the sale and privatization of power assets, said that the goal is to help NGCP improve things.

“No, we’re not suggesting turning the clock around, but how do we improve things? I think the expectations of the president reflect the expectations of the country as a whole, which is how do we get to deliver good service to our people,” Lotilla said.

Lotilla explained that connectivity issues have slowed down renewable energy adoption in the country, with renewable energy levels in the grid only at 22%, while variable renewable energy like wind and solar representing only 3% in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“The moment we wrap up the percentage or the penetration of renewable energy, the more that we would need to have an intelligent and modernized transmission system, and I think from the statements of NGCP, they do recognize that there is such a need. But we should have been more anticipatory. As I stressed in the past, we want accountability, but it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to help and assist the concessionaire,” he said.

Marcos was open to taking back control of the NGCP “if necessary,” amid power shortages in different areas around the country, prior to a Senate probe into the power supply crisis in Occidental Mindoro and the Panay Island power supply situation.

The Senate energy committee chair Raffy Tulfo earlier threatened to revoke the franchise of NGCP over power outages and possible security risks due to China’s equity stake in the company. – Rappler.com