LRT1 resumes full operations after ‘mechanical problem’ affects Libertad to Baclaran route

LRT1. Passengers board a Light Rail Transit Line 1 train coach at the then-Roosevelt Station, later renamed to Fernando Poe Jr. Station, in Quezon City on December 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – The Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1) on Saturday, August 26, resumed full operations after a train encountered a “mechanical problem” that caused rides to be limited from stations Gil Puyat to Fernando Poe Jr. beginning Thursday, August 24.

Whole-line operations began at 10:30 am on Saturday.

The repairs that affected the operation of trains finished ahead of schedule as the limited trips were expected to last from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

“LRMC (Light Rail Manila Corporation) has completed all the necessary track works ahead of schedule, including the operational tests and safety clearance,” the LRMC said.

The LRMC added that there will be no changes in the regular service schedule of the LRT1 for its last trip on Saturday. The last train in Baclaran Station will leave at 9:30 pm, while the last train at the Fernando Poe Jr. Station leaves at 9:45 pm.

In the announcement of the partial suspension, the LRMC said that the incident involving the train that was traveling between EDSA Station and Baclaran Station on Thursday caused the need for the LRT1 authority’s engineering team to perform additional track works.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board also implemented a “bus augmentation” from Gil Puyat in Pasay City up to EDSA and Taft to aid commuters whose routes may have been disrupted. – Michelle Abad/Rappler.com