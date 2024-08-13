LT Group’s net income drops 1.6% in H1 2024 as tobacco sales weaken

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The companies of tycoon Lucio Tan held under the LT Group finished the first half of 2024 with weaker profits than last year, mainly due to lower tobacco sales.

LT Group brought in an attributable net income of P12.8 billion, 1.6% lower than the P13 billion in the first half of 2023.

The conglomerate had seen topline growth in various business segments — banking, distilled spirits, beverages, and property development. But the substantial drop in its tobacco business was enough to negate its gains, given that the proceeds made up the second largest chunk (38%) of profits.

Net income received from Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corporation (PMFTC), the joint venture between Tan’s group and tobacco giant Philip Morris, dropped by 22% to P4.43 billion in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In its quarterly report filed on Tuesday, August 13, LT Group said this decrease was “on account of lower sales volume.” PMFTC’s volume in the first half only reached 10.6 billion sticks, which was 14% lower than the 12.3 billion sticks a year ago.

Even excluding illicit trade, volume across the tobacco industry dropped 8% year-on-year to 20 billion sticks. In a separate press release on Tuesday, the conglomerate attributed this to “affordability challenges among consumers, increasing illicit incidence, and the proliferation of vaping products.”

However, the other segments of LT Group showed growth. Philippine National Bank contributed the most to the conglomerate’s bottom line, as it finished H1 2024 with a net profit of P10.3 billion, about 5% higher than in the same period last year. PNB contributed P5.77 billion of this net income to LT Group, making up 45% of the conglomerate’s total attributable net income.

Tanduay Distillers contributed P712 million to LT Group, as its net income increased by 14% year-on-year. Both the volume of liquor and bioethanol increased to 7% and 14%, respectively, and higher selling prices boosted revenues to 15%.

Asia Brewery also finished the first half strong as its net income grew 49% to P509 million. Revenues rose 12% to P9.40 billion from P8.41 billion, driven by higher sales volumes across product lines. Cobra energy drink maintained its market leadership with a 56% share, while bottled water brands Absolute and Summit held the third largest share at 18%.

Tan’s real estate arm, Eton Properties, earned P327 million in the first six months of the year, which was 59% higher year-on-year. Leasing revenues grew 4.7% to P1.01 billion, making up 91% of total revenues, driven by higher occupancy rates in retail and residential properties. Real estate sales reached P105 million as Eton continued selling remaining inventory in 68 Roces, Quezon City, and Eton City, Laguna. – Rappler.com