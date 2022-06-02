LTFRB to JoyRide: Explain priority fee for bookings

JoyRide users have been given the option to pay extra so that their bookings would be 'prioritized,' which, in effect, would lead to drivers choosing bookings with priority fees over others without such charges

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) asked ride-hailing firm JoyRide why its accreditation should not be revoked over the implementation of a priority fee feature on its platform.

JoyRide users have been given the option to pay extra so that their bookings would be “prioritized,” which, in effect, would lead to drivers choosing bookings with priority fees over others without such charges.

To add a priority fee, users need to book first. The “add priority fee” feature appears once a user confirms his or her booking.

Users can choose either P20, P50, P100, or P200. But they can also opt for a “custom fee” which could reach up to P1,000.

In a letter dated May 24, JoyRide was asked to submit a written explanation to the regulatory board on why its accreditation as a transportation network company (TNC) should not be revoked.

The firm was given 10 days to respond from receipt of the show cause order.

“Although the LTFRB did not directly receive any complaints [about] other TNCs, the agency saw it fit to also write the other TNCs warning them against the imposition of excessive fare contrary to current guidelines on TNVS (transport network vehicle service) fares,” the LTFRB said in a statement on Thursday, June 2.

The LTFRB also said that based on Memorandum Circular (MC) 2015-016-A, TNCs are required to make their rate structure transparent before a potential passenger confirms a ride.

Under MC 2019-036, TNCs have a flag-down rate for sedans, with a fare of P15 per kilometer and travel rate of P2 per minute. Surge pricing is capped at twice the distance and per minute of travel.

The regulatory board said it plans to deploy mystery passengers to check the compliance of TNCs and drivers. – Rappler.com