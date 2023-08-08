LOOK: Makati Shangri-La reopens after 2-year pandemic break

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REOPENED. Facade of Makati Shangri-La on the day of its reopening on August 8, 2023.

Reopening in phases, Makati Shangri-La is currently ready to welcome a 'limited number of guests' in their rooms

MANILA, Philippines – After being shut down for two years, Makati Shangri-La officially reopened on Tuesday, August 8.

The five-star hotel, situated at the corner of Ayala Avenue and Makati Avenue, first suspended operations in February 2021. At the time, the country’s strict pandemic lockdown measures meant hardly any guests could come to the hotel.

LOBBY. View of the Makati Shangri-La lobby from the second floor balcony. Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.

Reopening in phases, Makati Shangri-La is currently ready to welcome a “limited number of guests” in their rooms, according to staff.

“Our initial focus with the reopening and the ramp-up will be on our guest-facing areas. So we’ll be bringing in some new experiences and a refreshed look. And then, gradually, quarter four, quarter one next year and into next year, we’ll start to reopen the rest of the hotel,” said John Rice, Shangri-La Group Philippines’ vice president for operations, in an interview on ANC’s Market Edge.

ICON. View of the hotel’s iconic Lobby Lounge restaurant. Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.

All 696 rooms have been given a “refreshed look,” according to Rice. Makati Shangri-La also now boasts Horizon Club Business Rooms that are available to checked-in guests. These rooms are equipped with adjustable Omnidesks, ergonomic chairs, dual screen monitors, speaker systems, and an ergonomic keyboard and mouse set.

With this upgrade, the luxury hotel chain wants to attract business travelers who are also looking for more leisure time.

“Corporate business has come back, although travel frequency has become a bit less, but the stays are longer. I think people had an opportunity to reprioritize their lives during COVID, and that points to more retail or leisure travel,” Rice said on Tuesday, August 8.

Meanwhile, the hotel has been bringing back some of its iconic establishments. Some restaurants – like the Lobby Lounge, the Cantonese restaurant Shang Palace, and the grill restaurant Sage – are all open.

OPEN. Shang Palace, the hotel’s Cantonese restaurant, has also officially reopened. Lance Spencer Yu/Rappler.

Other restaurants, like the Circles Event Café and the Japanese restaurant Inagiku, are set to reopen in November 2023, according to hotel staff.

Makati Shangri-La first opened in the country in April 1993. Other properties under the Shangri-La Group Philippines include EDSA Shangri-La, Shangri-La The Fort, Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa, and Shangri-La Boracay Resort and Spa – all of which remained open throughout the pandemic. – Rappler.com