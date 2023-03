LIST: Mall schedules for Holy Week 2023

Bookmark and refresh this page for the Holy Week schedules released by malls

MANILA, Philippines – As private businesses and public offices pause work in observance of Holy Week 2023, some shopping malls may adjust their operating hours.

Here are schedules released by malls:

SM Supermalls

Other than SM By the Bay, all SM malls within Metro Manila will be closed on Maundy Thursday, April 6, and Good Friday, April 7. Refer to the table below for the complete list of the adjusted SM mall hours

Eastwood City

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 10 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 10 pm

Uptown Bonifacio

April 2 to 4 – 10 am to 10 pm

April 5 – 10 am to 11 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 11 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 11 pm

McKinley Hill

April 2 – 10 am to 11 pm

April 3 to 5 – 11 am to 10 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 11 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 11 pm

Newport Mall

April 3 to 6 – 11 am to 11 pm

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 11 am to 11 pm

April 9 – 11 am to 11 pm

Forbes Town

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 12 pm to 9 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 9 pm

Twin Lakes Shopping Village

April 2 to 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

Southwoods Mall

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 9 pm

April 6 – 10 am to 6 pm

April 7 – Closed

April 8 to 9 – 10 am to 9 pm

Twin Lakes, Tagaytay

April 2 to 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

Festive Walk Iloilo

April 5 – 10am to 9pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 9 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 9 pm

Paseo Center

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

San Lorenzo Place Mall

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

San Antonio Place

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

Three Central Mall

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 8 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 8 pm

Newcoast Beachwalk

April 2 to 9 – 9 am to 8 pm

Clark Cityfront

April 3 to 5 – 10 am to 7 pm

April 6 – Closed

April 7 – Closed

April 8 – 10 am to 7 pm

April 9 – 10 am to 7 pm

Unimart Greenhills

April 7 – Closed

Unimart Capitol Commons

April 6 – Supermarket and ground level stores 9:30 am to 8 pm; basement level and second level stores 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

April 7 – Closed

Shangri-La Plaza

Estancia at Capitol Commons

Power Plant Mall

– Rappler.com