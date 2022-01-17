Manila Water’s P8-billion Pangasinan water project breaks ground

GROUNDBREAKING. Manila Water and Pangasinan provincial government officials during the groundbreaking ceremony of the 25-year Pangasinan Bulk Water Supply Project.

At least 14 cities and municipalities in Pangasinan will see improved water supply, says Manila Water

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Water Company and the provincial government of Pangasinan signed a concession agreement and broke ground for an P8-billion bulk water supply project.

For the next 25 years, Manila Water, through its subsidiary Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWPV), will build infrastructure which will source water from the Agno River and add some 200 million liters of water per day to Pangasinan households.

At least 14 cities and municipalities in Pangasinan, including Villasis, Urdaneta, Malasiqui, Dagupan, Mangaldan, Santa Barbara, Calasiao, Mapandan, Manaoag, San Carlos, Binmaley, Lingayen, San Jacinto, and San Fabian, are expected to see improved water supply due to the project.

This is the first project of the Razon-led company in Pangasinan and in the Ilocos Region.

Negotiations for the project began in 2016, when Manila Water was still with the Ayala group of companies.

Manila Water is the provider of water and wastewater services to the East Zone of Metro Manila and Rizal, while MWPV serves Batangas, Laguna, Bulacan, Pampanga, Boracay, Iloilo, and Samar.

MWPV also operates bulk water supply projects in Cebu and in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. – Rappler.com