Pangilinan offers to help NAIA again after Labor Day woes

The group of Manny Pangilinan has offered to conduct a free electrical audit of NAIA Terminal 3 after it was hit by a power outage on May 1

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan has again offered the government a hand in patching up the country’s ailing air transportation infrastructure after a power interruption at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 disrupted the flights of around 9,000 passengers on Labor Day.

The outage, whose root cause remains undetermined, served as a painful wake-up call for the government to get serious about rehabilitating the terminals of the Philippines’ main gateway.

Following the incident, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista vowed to conduct a full electrical audit of NAIA Terminal 3 – and even the aging Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

“It’s about time na ayusin natin ito. Of course, kakailanganin natin ng medyo malaking budget para dito. Kailangan din natin ng more time, considering dadaan tayo doon sa regular government procurement law. Medyo malaking-malaking trabaho itong rehabilitation ng Terminal 3,” Bautista said during a press conference on Monday, May 1.

(It’s about time that we fixed this. Of course, we need quite a big budget for this. We also need more time, considering that it will pass through the regular government procurement law. The rehabilitation of Terminal 3 will be quite a big project.)

An electrical audit will help the government map out projects to modernize and upgrade the terminal. Since it opened, Terminal 3 has had an electrical audit only once, in 2017. Worse, Bautista said, not all of the recommendations from that audit were implemented. The terminal’s capacity has only ramped up since then.

The government has been searching for options, but it’s looking like they may have already found their solution. Bautista said that the group of Manny Pangilinan, who has business interests in industry giants Meralco and PLDT, has offered to conduct the much-needed electrical audit – for free.

“Ang magandang balita, ang grupo ni Mr. Manny Pangilinan ay nag-o-offer ng libreng electrical audit. Kausap ko sila kanina. Siguro sa Monday, magkakaroon na kami ng first meeting,” Bautista said in a radio interview on DZBB on Tuesday, May 2.

(The good news is that the group of Mr. Manny Pangilinan has offered to conduct a free electrical audit. I just talked to them. We’ll probably have our first meeting on Monday.)

Bautista did not specify which MVP-affiliated company made the offer. But it’s worth noting that Pangilinan sits as the chairman of Meralco, the electrical distribution firm responsible for powering the airport’s operations. It was Meralco technicians that first arrived at NAIA 15 minutes after the power outage, and it was also their personnel that eventually restored electricity to the terminal.

This wasn’t the first time the billionaire got involved in fixing up the airport. When air traffic management equipment failed and effectively shut down Philippine airspace for hours on New Year’s Day, Pangilinan also offered to help create “redundancies” to prevent a repeat of the fiasco.

“If our Group could be of any help to DOTr/CAAP (Department of Transportation)/(Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines), we’d be happy to participate – colocation of 2nd, even 3rd, redundancies in our nationwide data centers, required connectivities – fiber, satellite, wireless – robust, even redundant power supply protection etc.,” Pangilinan tweeted on January 2.

The tycoon himself was among the 78,000 passengers left stranded by the New Year’s Day air traffic mess. In a now-deleted reply to a PLDT Home tweet about mental health, Pangilinan tweeted on January 1: “We’re told radar and navigation facilities at NAIA down. I was on my way home from Tokyo – 3 hours into the flight, but had to return to Haneda. 6 hours of useless flying but inconvenience to travelers and losses to tourism and business are horrendous. Only in the PH. Sigh.”

Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) was also initially a part of the “super consortium” assembled to rehabilitate NAIA. Although the P102-billion plan eventually fell through due to pandemic disruptions, Pangilinan had signaled MPIC’s withdrawal from the consortium as early as March 2020.

Recently, the conglomerates have reunited to submit a P100-billion unsolicited proposal to rehabilitate NAIA. But in this latest attempt to fix the country’s largest international airport, Pangilian’s company is notably absent.

Since late 2022, NAIA has been hounded by controversies – from being named the worst business class airport in the world to facing multiple complaints of passenger theft by security screening officers. – Rappler.com