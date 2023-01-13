Ex-Meralco chair, envoy Manolo Lopez dies

MML. Manuel 'Manolo' Lopez passes away. He was 80.

Lopez was former Philippine ambassador to Japan during the Aquino administration

MANILA, Philippines – Former Manila Electric Company (Meralco) chairman Manuel “Manolo” Lopez passed away on Thursday, January 12, his family confirmed. He was 80.

ABS-CBN Holdings, where Lopez served as chairman and chief executive officer, also announced his passing in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Lopez was also the former Philippine ambassador to Japan during the Aquino administration from 2010 to 2016.

He was the younger brother of the late ABS-CBN chairman Geny Lopez Jr. and First Philippine Holdings Corporation chairman emeritus Oscar Lopez.

Fondly called by employees as MML, Manolo led Meralco until 2012, when the business was still owned by the Lopezes. Tycoon Manuel Pangilinan took over his top post in the Meralco board.

Lopez also led Rockwell Land as its chairman.

He is survived by his wife Maritess, his children and in-laws Maita and Jorge, Beaver, Mike and Chris, and Mark and Connie. His grandchildren are Isabella, Bettina, Miguel, Martina, Manu, Andreas, Jack, and Luis.

Lopez’s wake is at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 17. – Rappler.com