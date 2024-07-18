Business
Trains in the Philippines

MAP: North-South Commuter Railway stations

Lance Spencer Yu

Here's where you'll be able to find the North-South Commuter Railway's 37 stations when full operations start in 2029

MANILA, Philippines – The North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), what would be the Philippines’ longest railway, is moving full speed ahead. Where are its stations located?

As of July 18, 2024, the NSCR will have a total of 37 stations stretching across Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna.

The railway will also connect to the Clark International Airport, with a “first-ever” airport express train expected to cut travel time from Clark to Makati City to just 1 hour.

Here is the map showing all the planned stations:

The NSCR will be built in several phases, with the Malolos-Tutuban segment the first to be completed. The north extension, which runs from New Clark City in Tarlac down to Malolos City, Bulacan, may start partial operations as soon as December 2027. The south extension will have 19 stations from Blumentritt in Manila to Calamba City, Laguna, and may be completed in 2029.

Here is a list of all the stations from the northernmost to the southernmost:

  1. New Clark City
  2. Clark International Airport
  3. Clark
  4. Angeles
  5. San Fernando
  6. Apalit
  7. Calumpit
  8. Malolos
  9. Tutuban
  10. Solis
  11. Caloocan
  12. Valenzuela
  13. Meycauayan
  14. Marilao
  15. Bocaue
  16. Balagtas
  17. Guiguinto
  18. Malolos
  19. Blumentritt
  20. España
  21. Sta. Mesa
  22. Paco
  23. Buendia
  24. EDSA
  25. Senate-DepEd
  26. FTI
  27. Bicutan
  28. Sucat
  29. Alabang
  30. Muntinlupa
  31. San Pedro
  32. Pacita
  33. Biñan
  34. Santa Rosa
  35. Cabuyao
  36. Banlic
  37. Calamba

Once operational, the NSCR will serve 800,000 passengers daily and cut travel time from Clark to Calamba City to less than two hours. – Rappler.com

