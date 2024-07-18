MAP: North-South Commuter Railway stations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRAIN. The exterior of the train that will service the North-South Commuter Railway.

Here’s where you’ll be able to find the North-South Commuter Railway’s 37 stations when full operations start in 2029

MANILA, Philippines – The North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), what would be the Philippines’ longest railway, is moving full speed ahead. Where are its stations located?

As of July 18, 2024, the NSCR will have a total of 37 stations stretching across Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and Laguna.

The railway will also connect to the Clark International Airport, with a “first-ever” airport express train expected to cut travel time from Clark to Makati City to just 1 hour.

Here is the map showing all the planned stations:

The NSCR will be built in several phases, with the Malolos-Tutuban segment the first to be completed. The north extension, which runs from New Clark City in Tarlac down to Malolos City, Bulacan, may start partial operations as soon as December 2027. The south extension will have 19 stations from Blumentritt in Manila to Calamba City, Laguna, and may be completed in 2029.

Here is a list of all the stations from the northernmost to the southernmost:

New Clark City Clark International Airport Clark Angeles San Fernando Apalit Calumpit Malolos Tutuban Solis Caloocan Valenzuela Meycauayan Marilao Bocaue Balagtas Guiguinto Malolos Blumentritt España Sta. Mesa Paco Buendia EDSA Senate-DepEd FTI Bicutan Sucat Alabang Muntinlupa San Pedro Pacita Biñan Santa Rosa Cabuyao Banlic Calamba

Once operational, the NSCR will serve 800,000 passengers daily and cut travel time from Clark to Calamba City to less than two hours. – Rappler.com