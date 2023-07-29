Marcos to ABAC: Transform business activities to address key global challenges

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRIVATE SECTOR. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech for the opening plenary of the third leg of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting at the NuStar Convention Center in Cebu City on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Over 200 delegates attended the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council in Cebu City

CEBU, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told business leaders on Friday, July 28, that economies must “transform” their business activities to help address key challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific region.

“Today’s global challenges such as climate change, ocean waste, and pollution, shift to clean energy, smart city agglomeration, they all require the economies the transformation of economic and business activities to ensure that these critical issues are effectively addressed,” he said at the opening of the third leg of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council (ABAC) at the Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Over 200 delegates from the 21 APEC member-economies converged at the event to discuss various including climate change, food security, and energy sustainability.

Marcos, as he did during the APEC CEO Summit, urged the business leaders to “accelerate efforts” in addressing structural and policy issues to produce more jobs, invite more participants into the mainstream economy, and reduce inequality.

Agent of action

Marcos also stressed the importance of the role of the business sector as “the most aggressive agent of change in society.”

According to the president, there are three major areas of partnership between the government and the business sector that would aid climate action and sustainable economic growth.

“First, the government and business sector must come together to identify practical, pragmatic, and promising solutions to sustainably address pressing issues like energy insecurity, the triple threat of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss,” Marcos said.

For its part, the Philippines has identified the use of renewable energy as a priority for its climate agenda. Marcos mentioned this in his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

At present, the country is aiming to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources to at least 20,000 megawatts by 2040.

The other areas of cooperation are shared investments that would “relieve governments of financing burdens and assist in areas such as planning, operations, and execution” and also on “setting up standards on responsible business conduct that will encourage sustainable practices while balancing rapid growth.”

The President welcomed the recommendations of ABAC in its 2022 Report to APEC Economic Leaders, specifically on fostering a sustainable and resilient food system and better partnerships with businesses. – Rappler.com