Marcos approves merger of UCPB and Landbank leasing and finance units

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

According to analysts, the merger between the leasing and financing units of the two state banks was already widely expected as a natural follow-up to the Landbank-UCPB merger

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the merger of the leasing and financing units of the United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB) and Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank).

Under Executive Order 65, the Land Bank of the Philippines Leasing and Finance Corporation (LLFC) will be the surviving entity following the merger with United Coconut Planters Bank Leasing and Finance Corporation (ULFC).

LLFC and ULFC are both attached to the Department of Finance (DOF) and can extend credit to businesses for the acquisition of equipment and other assets.

ULFC was previously a subsidiary of Landbank after the 2021 merger of the two state banks, which also involved the transfer of UCPB’s ownership shares of ULFC to Landbank. The latest merger will transfer all of ULFC’s assets and liabilities to LLFC.

According to the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG), ULFC was “no longer achieving its expected objectives and purpose as a GOCC [government-owned and controlled corporations].”

Given this, the GCG found that a merger between LLFC and ULFC would be “in the best interest of the State, to eliminate unnecessary overlap in [their] mandates and functions.” The merger was also recommended by the DOF, Department of Budget and Management, Landbank, Commission on Audit, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

LLFC and ULFC are now tasked with preparing an integration plan to carry out the merger, which is effective immediately. LLFC must also submit a reorganization plan to the GCG within a year. Officials and staff from ULFC may be hired by LLFC.

An expected move

According to analysts, the merger between the leasing and financing units of the two state banks was already widely expected as a natural follow-up to the Landbank-UCPB merger.

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort told Rappler that the move was “meant to have more operational efficiencies and synergies.”

“This move, following the earlier merger of the parent firms UCPB and LBP, underscores the government’s commitment to streamlining operations and optimizing the deployment of financial resources within state-owned banks,” First Metro Securities business development and market education head Andro Beltran told Rappler.

“This merger aligns with the broader government agenda of creating more resilient and competitive state-owned financial institutions. The enhanced capital base and improved operational capacity are expected to bolster the bank’s ability to fulfill its mandate of promoting inclusive growth and providing financial support to key sectors of the economy,” Beltran added.

As the surviving entity, LLFC is also expected to be “better positioned to support national development initiatives, including those aimed at agricultural financing, infrastructure development, and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises,” Beltran said. – Rappler.com