Canadian firms eager to invest in Philippines, says Marcos’ economic team

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines' economic team lead the market close ceremony at the Toronto Stock Exchange, the largest exchange in Canada, on July 14, 2023, wrapping up the team’s first investor roadshow in Canada.

Investment management companies and Canadian pension funds express interest to do business in the Philippines, according to the Department of Finance

MANILA, Philippines– Canadian firms expressed interest in investing in the Philippines, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic managers who recently presented growth prospects and opportunities in a non-deal roadshow.

The economic team recently held roadshows in Canada and the United States last week, where they briefed companies in fixed-income and infrastructure funds, development finance institutions, mining companies, and asset management firms, about priority sectors like renewable energy investments and the Maharlika Investment Fund.

Over 80 senior executives of Canada-based funds and corporates, as well as representatives of business groups and industry associations attended the roadshow, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

IN PHOTOS: Finance Secretary @SecBenDiokno led the economic managers in a series of investor meetings in Toronto, Canada. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/gvanX3Sueu — Department of Finance (@DOF_PH) July 15, 2023

According to the DOF, the following funds “expressed keen interest” in public-private partnerships in infrastructure, investments in sustainability and energy transition, as well as sovereign issuances:

Financial solutions company FinDev Canada

Pension funds Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, OPTrust, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

Investment management companies Black Creek and Vanguard

During the market close ceremony held last July 14, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) government affairs head David Clarke presented opportunities to deepen capital in mining in the Philippines, noting that there are TSX-listed mining companies present in the Philippines.

Representing TSX, David Clarke (Head of Government Affairs) welcomed the Philippine delegation to the TMX Market Centre located in the heart of Toronto’s Financial District. pic.twitter.com/HLqjJXXeVC — Department of Finance (@DOF_PH) July 16, 2023

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan underscored that the Marcos administration is seeking more trade partnerships to support economic growth.

“He [Marcos] noticed that of all the Southeast Asian countries, we are among those with the least number of bilateral and regional partnerships or agreements, and he wants that changed because we need to be more open for business to grow the economy,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan encouraged investors to consider investing in the 194 infrastructure flagship projects of the Marcos administration, noting that over 30% of these projects would be funded either fully or partially through public-private partnerships.

Canada’s total trade with the Philippines reached $1.5 billion (P81.6 billion) in 2022, making it the latter’s 20th largest trading partner. Nearly a million overseas Filipinos live in Canada, where cash remittances reached $1.2 billion in the same year.

The economic briefing in Toronto was co-organized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, the Philippine Embassy in Canada, BofA Securities, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, Global Affairs Canada, Sun Life Philippines, and other partners. –Rappler.com

$1= P54.42