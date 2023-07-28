Marcos grants tax perks to independent power producers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An executive order grants tax relief to some independent power producers, as their default would entail substantial losses to the government and resort to higher electricity bills

MANILA, Philippines– President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued an executive order that effectively defused tensions between some local government units (LGUs) and independent power producers (IPPs) by granting tax perks to the latter.

Executive Order 36 reduces and condones real property taxes assessed by LGUs on power generating facilities of IPPs, specifically those that have build-operate-transfer contracts with state-owned corporations.

“Under Section of 1 of EO 36, all [real property tax] liabilities of IPPs for the calendar year 2023, including special levies accruing to the Special Education Fund on property, machinery and equipment actually and directly used by the IPPs for the production of electricity under the [build-operate-transfer] scheme and similar contracts, are hereby reduced to an amount equivalent to the tax due if computed based on an assessment level of 15% of the fair market value of the property, machinery and equipment depreciated at the rate of 2% per annum, less the amount already paid by the IPPs,” the EO read.

The order comes as various LGUs have threatened some IPPs to auction off their assets should they fail to pay taxes. These LGUs, which were not named in the EO, supposedly argued that IPPs are not exempted from real property taxes on their machinery and equipment used in power generation as they are not Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs).

But the EO clarified that a substantial part of real property taxes of IPPs have already been contractually assumed by the National Power Corporation and Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation under the build-operate-transfer scheme and similar contracts, and therefore carry the full faith and credit of the National Government.

The closure and non-operation by the independent power producers, defaulting on their tax obligations with the concerned LGU, “will entail substantial losses to the government, force the public to resort to more costly electric power source alternatives, and cause rotating power outages,” the EO stated.

The said EO also pointed out that the President has authority to reduce or condone real property taxes “when public interest so requires.” –Rappler.com