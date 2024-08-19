Maybank becomes first commercial bank to offer Islamic banking services

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Key stakeholders attend the Maybank ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left: Al-Zamir Lipae, Regional Director for Region 9, DTI; Judith E. Sungsai, Managing Director, Financial Supervision Sub-Sector 1, BSP; Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines; Nor Shahrizan Sulaiman, deputy CEO, Maybank Islamic Berhad; Abigail Tina M. Del Rosario, country director and president and CEO, Maybank Philippines; Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, Mayor of Isabela, Basilan; and Bryan Go of BG Investment and Development Corp.

Islamic banks differ from conventional banks since they are required to follow Shariah law, which prohibits interest and emphasizes risk-sharing and asset-backed transactions

MANILA, Philippines ⁠⁠⁠⁠– Maybank Philippines is now the country’s first private commercial bank to offer Shariah-compliant services with the inauguration of its Islamic banking unit.

Situated in Zamboanga City, which has a large Muslim population, the Islamic bank branch will offer Islamic deposits and current accounts while in its pilot phase. In the coming months, more Shariah-compliant services will be rolled out.

“The Maybank Group had set a goal for its Islamic banking operations — to become a global leader in Islamic finance,” Maybank Islamic deputy chief executive officer Nor Shahrizan Sulaiman said during the inauguration ceremony on August 14.

“The expansion of the offering of Islamic banking products here, in a country not Muslim-dominated, is another progress for us to mark our presence regionally.”

Maybank Philippines is a member of the Maybank Group, Southeast Asia’s fourth largest bank by assets. Its Islamic banking arm, Maybank Islamic Berhad, is the largest Islamic commercial bank in Malaysia.

So far, there are only two other financial institutions offering Islamic banking locally: the state-owned Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines and the Islamic banking unit of the Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD) Bank.

Although Islam is the Philippines’ second-largest religion, with Muslims comprising over 6% of the population, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) was only mandated by law in 2019 to oversee Islamic banking operations in the country.

The earliest formal Islamic bank in the Philippines is the Al-Amanah Bank, which was created following a presidential decree in 1973 and now operates as a subsidiary of the Development Bank of the Philippines. It would take 50 more years before the BSP issued its first Islamic banking unit license to an incumbent conventional bank in 2023. CARD Bank inaugurated its first conventional Islamic bank branch in Cotabato City on January 22, 2024.

BSP officials also previously told members of the press that another foreign bank had expressed interest in setting up Islamic banking operations in the Philippines. ⁠⁠⁠⁠– Rappler.com