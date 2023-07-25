Megaworld to open Philippines’ biggest hotel in Parañaque City 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Megaworld's Grand Westside Hotel will have 1,500 rooms in its 31-hectare township in Parañaque City

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Tan’s Megaworld Corporation is set to open in Parañaque City the Philippines’ biggest hotel in terms of total room keys by the end of the year.

Grand Westside Hotel boasts 1,500 rooms in its 19-story building inside the 31-hectare township in Megaworld’s Westside City township.

“Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date,” said Cleofe Albiso, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts managing director.

Albiso said that the new hotel will be a short drive away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via the NAIA Expressway.

Grand Westside Hotel, Megaworld’s 19th hotel property, will also feature a two-level retail and commercial space covering 1,995 square meters of floor area. It will also have a Zen garden and an expansive pool area with the Manila Bay sunset as its backdrop.

Megaworld has committed to invest around P64 billion to build the Westside City township.

The first tower of Grand Westside Hotel is slated for opening this year, and the second tower by 2024. – Rappler.com