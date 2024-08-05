Megaworld partners with San Benito Farm for a P12-billion ‘wellness township’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MEGA. An aerial shot of the Megaworld San Benito Private Estate in Lipa City, Batangas, a partnership between Megaworld Corp. and The Farm at San Benito.

(1st UPDATE) Megaworld Corporation says the active wellness township will be connected to The Farm at San Benito so those in the township can access services at the resort

MANILA, Philippines – Billionaire Andrew Tan’s Megaworld Corporation is spending P12 billion in the next five to seven years to develop a 25-hectare wellness township in Lipa, Batangas in partnership with renowned The Farm at San Benito.

Megaworld’s 33rd township will offer residential village lots, low-rise residential condominiums, while guests can also go visit and stay at the international brand hotel. It will also have a sports hub, an active adult center, gardens, and commercial shops, but 50% of the township will be dedicated to open spaces and nature parks.

“Part of our company’s direction is to be able to build sustainable communities that integrate holistic health and wellness, as well as longevity to everyone who will live there, stay there, or visit there. This is where our business philosophy aligns seamlessly with that of The Farm,” Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement on Monday, August 5.

Alliance Global Group President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Tan said the decision to partner with The Farm is anchored on the company’s goal to boost the country’s tourism industry.

“We are happy for this opportunity to develop a game-changing community anchored on holistic wellness,” Tan said, noting the role played by The Farm in “introducing the country to the world in terms of medical wellness tourism.”

The Farm – which rests on a 52-hectare property in Lipa – is a resort known for holding medical wellness retreats, offering supervised health programs conducted by doctors who specialize in preventive medicine, lifestyle medicine, functional medicine, naturopathic medicine, and holistic medicine.

The Farm has received global recognition, with its website touting that it has made a “mark as one of the leading medical wellness destinations in the world.”

Megaworld said the active wellness township, which will be 20 minutes away from Lipa City, will be connected to The Farm so those in the township can access services at the resort.

“This is a shared vision of connecting a very high quality, top-of-the-line real estate business to The Farm. The combination of The Farm and Megaworld can open many new opportunities,” said Dr. Binod Chaudhary, chairman of the Chaudhary Group – one of the owners of The Farm. – Rappler.com