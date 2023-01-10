Meralco raises power rates in January 2023

Higher generation charges and the completion of a refund lead to a rate increase for Meralco customers

MANILA, Philippines – A typical Filipino household consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) should expect an additional P125 in their next electricity bill, as higher generation charges and the completion of a refund triggered a rate increase, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) said.

On Tuesday, January 10, Meralco announced an upward rate adjustment of P0.62 per kWh, bringing the overall rate to P10.90 per kWh, higher than December 2022’s P10.28 per kWh.

For larger households and establishments, the additional rates are:

300 kWh – P186

400 kWh – P248

500 kWh – P310

Meralco said higher fuel prices pushed up generation charges.

“Further contributing to this month’s overall rate increase is the completion of a distribution-related refund equivalent to P0.2761 per kWh for residential customers,” the company said.

To better manage electricity consumption, Meralco advised its customers to conserve energy. The Meralco app provides information on the energy consumption of appliances and gadgets. – Rappler.com