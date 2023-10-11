Business
power and water

Meralco rates up in October 2023 due to higher generation charge

Ralf Rivas

SUMMARY

MANILA, Philippines– The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will raise power rates in October, as higher generation charges pushed up costs.

Meralco will adjust rates upward by P0.42 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in October, bringing the overall rate for a typical household to P11.82 per kWh from September’s P11.39.

A typical household consuming 200 kWh a month will see an increase of around P84 in their total electricity bill.

Meralco said that independent power producers and power supply agreements inched up in September due to higher costs of fuel. Charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market also slightly increased, contributing to the uptick.

Transmission charges for residential customers also increased due to higher ancillary service charges. –Rappler.com

author

Ralf Rivas

A sociologist by heart, a journalist by profession. Ralf is Rappler's business reporter, covering macroeconomy, government finance, companies, and agriculture.
