Metro Pacific expands dairy business with Bukidnon Milk Company

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Metro Pacific Agro Ventures president and CEO Juan Victor Hernandez says the acquisition is a crucial part of the company's journey to becoming a 'Dairy Masterbrand'

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) is expanding its dairy arsenal.

In a P700-million deal, Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV) will get a 100% stake in Universal Harvester Dairy Farms Incorporated (UHDFI), which does business under Bukidnon Milk Company.

With the acquisition, MPAV’s reach further expands to Mindanao as well as the Visayas.

“Establishing this strategic beachhead in Mindanao complements our dairy farms in Luzon, bringing us closer to our mission of achieving nationwide food security,” MPIC and MPAV chairman Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement on Wednesday, July 31.

“Our operations in Laguna have not only improved the accessibility of fresh dairy but also fostered an ecosystem of milk farmers who supply to us, creating a virtuous cycle of increased domestic milk production. With our new investment in Bukidnon Milk Company, we anticipate replicating this success in Mindanao and other regions of the country.”

In 2022, MPAV acquired a majority stake in the Carmen’s Best Group – known for its ice cream and Holly’s Milk – for P288 million. MPAV president and chief executive officer Juan Victor Hernandez said the company’s most recent acquisition is a crucial part of its journey to becoming a “Dairy Masterbrand.”

UHDFI founders have committed to assisting in the transition process even as the transaction has yet to be completed.

“We believe that MPAV is the right partner to take our vision to the next level,” UHDFI founder Milagros Ong-How said. “This partnership will not only expand our reach but also enhance the quality and range of dairy products available to Filipino consumers.”

Bukidnon Milk Company produces fresh milk, flavored milk, yogurt, and cheese products.

Its 460-hectare farm is located in Maramag, Bukidnon. MPIC boasted of the company having the “largest state-of-the-art dairy production facility” in the Philippines.

Bukidnon Milk Company’s partners include the National Dairy Authority (NDA) for its milk feeding program. On its website, the company lists big brands such as Serenitea, Marco Polo Davao, and SM Supermarket as part of its clientele.

MPIC had been planning to expand its dairy business by acquiring at least two farms in 2024, according to a report from the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

In a statement on Wednesday, MPAV noted that investments in the industry are a response to consumer demand. Citing data from the NDA, it said 98% of the Philippines’ milk needs are currently imported and the government hopes to increase local production to supply at least 5% of demand in four years. – Rappler.com