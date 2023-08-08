Metro Pacific stockholders approve delisting

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TYCOON. Manny Pangilinan at the groundbreaking ceremony for Metro Pacific Fresh Farms in San Rafael, Bulacan, on February 20, 2023.

Following the approval of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation delisting, a tender offer will be conducted from August 9 to September 7

MANILA, Philippines – Shareholders of Manny Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) approved the plan of the company to delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange.

In a special shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday, August 8, over 77% of minority shareholders approved the move to take MPIC private, while less than 1% voted against the delisting.

The target date of delisting is October 9.

MPIC, which has stakes in power, water, infrastructure, hospitals, and toll roads, sought the delisting as it believes that the stock is undervalued.

With the results of the special stockholders’ meeting in favor of the voluntary delisting, the consortium of Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim’s First Pacific, Japanese company Mitsui, the Ty family’s GT Capital Holdings, and Pangilinan’s MIG Holdings will buy out shares held by minority stockholders for P55 billion.

The companies will conduct a tender offer from August 9 to September 7, buying each share for P5.20 apiece. The amount is 37% higher than MPIC’s average share price in 2022.

MPIC said the offer is already an “attractive monetization path.”

The consortium also raised it from the earlier offer of P4.63 per share, which analysts had deemed too low. But even with the P5.20 price, analysts looking at the company’s fundamentals view the final offer as still low.

Minority shareholders would now have to sell shares in the stock market or subscribe to the tender. In the event that MPIC delists and investors are still holding the stock, there would be no more avenues for shareholders to sell through the market.

MPIC shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday to P4.97 per share. – Rappler.com