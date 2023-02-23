Metrobank’s net income up 48% in 2022, topping pre-pandemic earnings

Metrobank shareholders receive a total cash dividend of P3 per share as the universal bank's earnings reached a new high in 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company (Metrobank) reported its net income increased by 48% in 2022, as the financial activities of business enterprises and consumers picked up where they left off.

The universal bank also finished the calendar year strong as earnings in the fourth quarter reached P9.3 billion, a 55% increase from the previous year. This brought Metrobank’s net income for the year up to P32.8 billion, marking the first time it exceeded its pre-pandemic net income of P28.9 billion in 2019.

The bank’s net interest income increased by 14% on the back of greater loan demand and a widened net interest margin of 3.6%.

The publicly listed bank founded by the late tycoon George Ty also saw a growth of 14% in its gross loans and a 15% growth in corporate and commercial loans. The bank’s consumer lending segment also saw a 29% increase in net credit card loans.

“Backed by the strategies we initiated during the pandemic, our solid performance and the recognitions we received in 2022 reflect our efforts to support our clients’ growing needs as the economy reopens,” said Metrobank president Fabian Dee.

With its capital position and profits strengthening in 2022, Metrobank approved a total cash dividend of P3.00 per share for the year. Mirroring its move in 2021, the bank paid out a regular dividend of P1.60 per share on a semi-annual basis at P0.80 per share, along with a special cash dividend of P1.40 per share.

Metrobank expanded its total consolidated assets to P2.8 trillion, ending the year as the country’s second largest private universal bank. On the liabilities and equities side, total deposits went up by 15% to P2.2 trillion while total equity was at P318.5 billion.

“With our strong balance sheet and highly capable team of Metrobankers, we stand ready to continue to be the trusted partner of all our stakeholders for the long term,” said Dee. – Rappler.com