NAIA employees to get 25% pay raise after privatization

NAIA. Passengers enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on their way to their respective provinces four days before Christmas, on December 20, 2022.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista says this is also a good chance for job order employees at the airport to get regularized

MANILA, Philippines – Employees working at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will soon receive a 25% pay bump once the group of San Miguel takes over operations in September.

No employee currently at NAIA is expected to lose their job right away either due to the privatization deal. All personnel involved in operations will be absorbed by the New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation – the company established by San Miguel’s consortium that will run the airport. Anyone who isn’t absorbed by the group will remain with the Manila International Airport Authority as regulator.

“By September 13, San Miguel Group will be taking over. They have already made an offer to the employees,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said during a meeting of the Monday Circle Financial Forum.

“Their offer is that they will be given separation pay by the government. And then they will be given a signing bonus by San Miguel. They will be given a 25% increase in salaries,” Bautista said in a mix of English and Filipino.

The employees absorbed by San Miguel’s group will be hired under a probationary status, although they can be regularized if they prove themselves to the new private sector operator.

“Ang guarantee nga ng San Miguel is, ‘pag pumasa kayo dun sa requirement nila (San Miguel’s guarantee was if you pass their requirements), you will be regular employees,” Bautista said on July 8.

This could also be an opportunity for contractual employees – which make up about 50% of NAIA’s workforce – to get permanent positions, according to the transport secretary.

However, the new operator still has the option to start shedding the employees that it inherited once the probationary period is up.

“Kaya sinasabi ko nga dun sa mga employees ng MIAA, if you want to stay with San Miguel, dapat you have to perform well, which is kailangan naman (That’s why I tell the employees at MIAA, if you want to stay with San Miguel, you have to perform well, which they really need to do),” he said.

Even while the bidding process was still ongoing, the transport secretary already gave assurances that there would be no immediate job losses, saying earlier in January that “everyone will be given an offer.” San Miguel has made good on that promise, whether the pay bump is a way to buy peace or motivate its newly acquired employees.

A capable workforce will be key to implementing the big plans that San Miguel tycoon Ramon Ang has for the airport. That includes pouring P122 billion to expand Terminals 1, 2, and 3, build new carparks, improve baggage handling systems and boarding bridges, among several other improvements. (READ: Ramon Ang wants an even bigger NAIA terminal than promised. Can he deliver?) – Rappler.com