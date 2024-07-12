NAIA flight delays expected as Cebu Pacific plane swerves onto grass

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may experience flight delays after a Cebu Pacific plane “slightly swerved” onto a grassy portion of a taxiway.
The incident happened early Friday morning, July 12, while the A321 aircraft was repositioning from Bay 111 to Bay 122A of NAIA Terminal 3. No passengers or crew were onboard, and no injuries were reported, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).
“The MIAA seeks the understanding of all passengers whose flights may be affected due to expected delays in flight schedules. They are advised to wait for airline announcements regarding revised timings,” MIAA said in a statement released Friday morning.
The MIAA Aircraft Recovery was still removing the aircraft from the grassy area, as of writing. A photo shared by MIAA shows that the plane’s tire remains stuck in the mud. Because of the incident, bays 110 to 112 cannot be used. Currently, only three parking bays are available for wide-body aircraft.
As of 9:30 am, MIAA advises there are 6 delayed flight arrivals as follows:
- United Airlines (UA) – UA 189 San Francisco-Manila
- Scoot (TR) – TR 396 Singapore-Manila
- Emirates (EK) – EK 336 Dubai-Manila
- Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 050 Melbourne-Manila
- Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 309 Guangzhou-Manila
- Jetstar (3K) – 3K 763 Singapore-Manila
There are also 7 delayed flight departures as follows:
- Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 110 Manila-Hongkong
- All Nippon Airways (NH) – NH 820 Manila-Narita
- Cathay Pacific (CX) – CX 912 Manila-Hongkong
- Jetstar (3K) – 3K 763 Manila-Kansai
- Emirates (EK) – EK 337 Manila-Dubai
- Scoot (TR) – TR 397 Manila-Singapore
- United Airlines (UA) – UA 190 Manila-San Francisco
The public can contact MIAA through the following channels:
- Flight information: (02) 8877-1109 local 2183
- Hotline: 8877-1111
- TextNAIA: 0917-839-6242
– Rappler.com
