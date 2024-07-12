NAIA flight delays expected as Cebu Pacific plane swerves onto grass

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STUCK. A Cebu Pacific aircraft swerves onto a grassy portion of a taxiway in NAIA Terminal 3 on July 12, 2024.

(1st UPDATE) As of 9:30 am, there are 6 delayed flight arrivals and 7 delayed flight departures

MANILA, Philippines – Passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) may experience flight delays after a Cebu Pacific plane “slightly swerved” onto a grassy portion of a taxiway.

The incident happened early Friday morning, July 12, while the A321 aircraft was repositioning from Bay 111 to Bay 122A of NAIA Terminal 3. No passengers or crew were onboard, and no injuries were reported, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

STUCK. MIAA personnel work to remove the plane from the taxiway. Photo by MIAA.

“The MIAA seeks the understanding of all passengers whose flights may be affected due to expected delays in flight schedules. They are advised to wait for airline announcements regarding revised timings,” MIAA said in a statement released Friday morning.

The MIAA Aircraft Recovery was still removing the aircraft from the grassy area, as of writing. A photo shared by MIAA shows that the plane’s tire remains stuck in the mud. Because of the incident, bays 110 to 112 cannot be used. Currently, only three parking bays are available for wide-body aircraft.

STUCK. The aircraft’s tire remains stuck in mud after swerving onto the grassy portion of a taxiway. Photo by MIAA.

As of 9:30 am, MIAA advises there are 6 delayed flight arrivals as follows:

United Airlines (UA) – UA 189 San Francisco-Manila

Scoot (TR) – TR 396 Singapore-Manila

Emirates (EK) – EK 336 Dubai-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 050 Melbourne-Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 309 Guangzhou-Manila

Jetstar (3K) – 3K 763 Singapore-Manila

There are also 7 delayed flight departures as follows:

Cebu Pacific (5J) – 5J 110 Manila-Hongkong

All Nippon Airways (NH) – NH 820 Manila-Narita

Cathay Pacific (CX) – CX 912 Manila-Hongkong

Jetstar (3K) – 3K 763 Manila-Kansai

Emirates (EK) – EK 337 Manila-Dubai

Scoot (TR) – TR 397 Manila-Singapore

United Airlines (UA) – UA 190 Manila-San Francisco

The public can contact MIAA through the following channels:

Flight information: (02) 8877-1109 local 2183

Hotline: 8877-1111

TextNAIA: 0917-839-6242

– Rappler.com