NAIA Terminal 2 to handle domestic flights only starting July

Passengers fall in line for check-in before their respective flights at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City for the long Undas weekend, on October 29, 2022. Rappler

Using Terminal 2 for only domestic flights will cut down on long immigration lines and decongest other terminals, according to the Manila International Airport Authority

MANILA, Philippines – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 will soon handle only domestic flights starting July 1.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) will be reassigning flights in NAIA Terminal 2 – which was previously used exclusively by Philippine Airlines (PAL) – to help alleviate the congestion constantly plaguing the terminal.

“What we’re doing for Terminal 2, since po it was really designed as a domestic terminal noong late ‘90s po. Ginawa lang po itong both international and domestic operation terminal ng (in the late 90’s. It was just made into an international and domestic operation terminal by) Philippine Airlines when they moved in,” said MIAA senior assistant general manager Bryan Co in an interview on DZBB’s Saksi sa Dobol B.

PAL will move all its international flights to Terminal 1. PAL Express – its regional brand – will continue operating local flights from Terminal 2. For connecting flights from domestic to international destinations, PAL gave assurances that transportation between terminals will be provided.

“There will be some adjustments sapagkat may mga (because there are) connecting flights from domestic to international and vice versa. But our flying public can be assured na meron po tayong transport system (that we have a transport system), airside and land transfers,” Cielo Villaluna said in the DZBB interview.

In the immediate term, AirAsia Philippines will join its domestic operations with PAL in Terminal 2, helping to decongest the small and often overcrowded Terminal 4. Currently, AirAsia’s local flights pass through Terminal 4 while its international flights use Terminal 3.

“Hinihiling namin na mailipat ang aming mga international sa Terminal 1 kasi po operational-wise, medyo magkalayo ang Terminal 3 at Terminal 2. So kung meron po kaming mga international guest na connecting papunta sa domestic, malayo po siya,” said AirAsia spokesperson Steve Dailisan in an interview on DZBB’s One on One: Walang Personalan.

(We’re requesting for our international flights to be moved to Terminal 1 because operations-wise, Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are quite far apart. If we have international guests connecting from domestic flights, it’s quite a far distance to travel.)

Cebu Pacific’s domestic network will remain in Terminal 3. Cebu Pacific’s turboprop aircrafts – operating under the regional brand Cebgo – will also continue to operate in Terminal 4.

By moving all the international flights of PAL to Terminal 1, the designed capacity of Terminal 2 would increase by as much as 25%, according to Co. He added that it would also address the surge in domestic tourism, given that domestic traffic was already at more than 110% of pre-pandemic levels.

Asked whether Terminal 1 might become congested now that it has to accommodate more international flights, Co mentioned that the terminal was actually “underutilized.”

“Ang Terminal 1 is a bit underutilized po kasi nga nag-improve na rin ang Terminal 1 natin (Terminal 1 is a bit underutilized since it has already improved). If you’ve been to Terminal 1, it’s very different from the Terminal 1 that we know from the past dahil maganda na po ‘yung aircon at dumami na po ‘yung mga amenities natin (because the air condition system is good now and the amenities have increased),” Co said.

He also added that the operations of some foreign airlines will also be moved to Terminal 3 to make space for PAL’s international flights. Initial movement of foreign airlines from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 will begin on April 16. Among the airlines affected are Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Japan, Scoot, China Southern, and Starlux.

Decongesting terminals and immigration

Co emphasized that the reassignment of flights among the terminals would also cut the long immigration process, which has already caused passengers to miss their flights.

“‘Pag napansin 'nyo when you arrive – especially, let’s say po, from international flights, like galing sa US, sa umaga – punong-puno po ‘yung pila natin doon sa immigration, hanggang sa paakyat ng hagdanan because those areas were never meant to have any immigration or Customs area dahil talaga pong ang design niya, tuloy-tuloy lang po ang daloy ng pasahero, katulad ng normal na domestic terminal,” Co said.

(If you’ll notice when you arrive – especially, let’s say, from a morning US international flights – the immigration area is extremely crowded, all the way up to the stairs because those areas were never meant to have any immigration or Customs area. The terminal was designed for continuous passenger flow, just like in a normal domestic terminal.)

Rather than having Customs, immigration, and quarantine operations spread out among three terminals, they would now only be focusing on Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Co said that around 100 immigration officers would be reallocated from Terminal 2 to the other two international terminals.

“Therefore, ‘yung mga resources like ‘yung mga immigration officers natin, imbes na nakakalat sila sa tatlong terminal, makapag-focus tayo sa dalawang terminal upang ma-improve po natin ‘yung pag-ma-man ng ating counters (our resources, such as immigration officers, won’t be scattered among three terminals. Instead, they’ll be focused on two terminals to improve the manning of our counters.)” – Rappler.com