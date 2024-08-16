NEDA clarifies P21 food threshold not meant as budget for decent living standard

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines ⁠⁠⁠⁠– After backlash over its P21 per meal metric for food poverty, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) clarified that the food threshold isn’t meant to reflect the cost of meals for a “decent standard of living.”

In a statement, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan emphasized that the purpose of the food threshold is not to prescribe how much a family should spend on food, but to serve as a measurement tool for the government’s poverty policies.

“These thresholds serve as part of a broader set of tools used to assess the country’s development progress and to measure the effectiveness of the government’s policies and programs in addressing poverty. They are not, and were never intended to be, prescribed budgets for a decent standard of living. They do not dictate how much a family should spend on food, nor do they provide an idea of a desirable household budget,” Balisacan, who was a poverty economist before he joined NEDA, said late Thursday, August 15.

The food threshold, recently computed to be P21 per meal, is the minimum cost of food to meet a person’s energy and micronutrient requirements. In other words, it does not provide a comfortable or decent meal ⁠⁠⁠⁠– just the bare minimum to get by. (READ: What does it mean to be ‘food poor,’ and is P21 per meal really enough?)

According to NEDA, the government uses this to “measure and monitor the trend of poverty over the years” and track whether policies and strategies actually reduce poverty levels. For this, it has to use a constant “ruler,” which is why the poverty and food thresholds have been measured the same way for over a decade, though it’s periodically adjusted for inflation.

“We want to find out whether the programs, the strategies, the policies are making a dent on poverty, whatever that standard that we set up from the very beginning,” Balisacan told senators on Wednesday, August 14, as they repeatedly grilled him for using a metric that they called removed from realities on the ground.

Balisacan also told senators that other government agencies don’t necessarily have to use the food poverty metric of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) when computing, for example, how much to budget for aid.

Based on the latest PSA report, the national poverty rate fell to 15.5% in 2023 from 18.1% in 2021. Food poverty also declined to 4.3% in 2023 from 5.9% in 2021. Here’s a look at how food poverty varies across the provinces of the Philippines.

Is the food poverty line realistic?

Numbers don’t lie, but they can be misleading. Balisacan acknowledged that statistics fail to capture the full picture and gravity of poverty in the Philippines.

“Statistics help give us a sense of scale. Behind these statistics and tools are people living in a state of deprivation, struggling to get through each day with hopes and dreams for a better life,” the NEDA secretary said. “Filipinos living in poverty are not mere statistics in a report; our countrymen are carrying their struggles, hoping to fulfill their potential. Each one deserves empathy and support, particularly from the government.”

What happens when you raise the poverty threshold by 30% to a level that may seem more realistic? According to the PSA, there would now be 34 million Filipinos considered poor, much higher than the 17.54 million reported in 2023.

For the food threshold, the food bundle used in the computation is designed by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute, or FNRI. It’s supposed to be made up of the cheapest food in an area that’s able to meet 100% of the energy and protein that the average person needs along with 80% of other nutrients.

To give an example, in the National Capital Region (NCR), the food bundle used has scrambled egg, rice, and coffee with milk for breakfast. Lunch consists of boiled monggo with dilis and malunggay, rice, and banana. Dinner is fried tulingan, rice, and boiled kangkong. The food bundle also includes a merienda of pandesal.

On a national scale, that comes out to around P21 per meal, which has been criticized by lawmakers and ordinary citizens alike for being unrealistic. Balisacan likewise acknowledged that “there is a need to revisit the prescribed food bundle to ensure that it accurately represents the commonly consumed food by Filipinos.”

National Statistician Dennis Mapa also acknowledged that this P21 per meal amount was likely to be “insufficient” for most people. Even based on the official poverty statistics, millions of Filipinos continue to live below the food poverty line.

“Despite the fact that this is low, we have to focus on the numbers. There’s still 740,000 families that are not even earning higher than this low threshold. That’s equivalent to 4.84 million Filipinos,” Mapa said on Thursday.

The PSA is due to revisit its methodology for generating the poverty statistics for its next survey in 2025. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠– Rappler.com