Marcos’ veto of Bulacan ecozone continues Duterte’s legacy – NEDA chief

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan says the veto of the planned economic zone in Bulacan shows 'continuity, not uncertainty'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to scrap the creation of an ecozone in Bulacan, which covers part of the planned airport of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), is a continuity of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s agenda, according to the Philippines’ new chief economist.

In a briefing on Monday, July 4, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said that Marcos vetoing the creation of the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport sends a signal to investors on the new administration’s policy direction and won’t turn them off.

Marcos earlier said granting tax incentives in the area would expose the country to “substantial fiscal risks.”

“By saying that we vetoed this because it is not consistent with what was already set, that’s continuity, not uncertainty. I think it would create more uncertainty if you passed that law, implementing it, and doing something else to undermine it. That is what the business community is so concerned about,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan added that the Marcos administration needs funds to implement programs, and granting tax perks to companies that would set up shop in the country regardless of tax breaks would not be logical.

“We need so much resources to build our educational system, health, infrastructure…. Where do you get that when you are giving away those potential revenues to entities that are saying, ‘That’s not our main concern, but if you give that to us, that’s okay because it would improve our profitability,’” Balisacan said.

The inside track

Insiders said Marcos’ veto was a result of a memorandum from Duterte’s finance chief Carlos Dominguez III, who wrote to Duterte last June 2, asking for a veto of the bill.

Dominguez warned that the creation of the ecozone would cost the government at least P60 billion in leakages.

Dominguez, who also served as agriculture minister of former president Corazon Aquino, noted that the bill “promotes conflicts of interest” in the implementation of projects within the Bulacan ecozone.

Moreover, he said the bill allows “private persons to influence disbursement of government funds.”

Despite the red flags raised by Dominguez, Duterte did not act on the memo.

Instead, the veto was one of Marcos’ first decisions as the newly elected president.

‘Unfinished business’

Interestingly, the vetoed bill had been backed by Senator Imee Marcos, older sister of the President.

SMC chief Ramon Ang was also rumored to be a key campaign supporter of Marcos.

With these ties, why did Marcos veto the bill?

“Trabaho lang, walang personalan at wala ring kapatiran (It’s just business, nothing personal and it has nothing to do with us being siblings),” Senator Marcos said in a statement on Sunday, July 3.

But “in truth, this is unfinished business from Secretary Dominguez’s tenure, during which all new ecozones were vetoed from 2016 until today,” she added.

This is not the first time that Senator Marcos and Dominguez clashed over an issue.

Ang’s optimism

In an emailed statement, Ang expressed optimism that the ecozone could still become reality.

“We respect and abide by the government’s decision. We thank him for recognizing where the proposed freeport bill can be further improved, and we look forward to working with his administration towards perfecting this. We are eager to continue working with government, and play an active role in helping our country reach its goals – as we have faithfully and consistently done,” the tycoon said.

He added that an ecozone near an airport and seaport would bring down logistics costs and boost growth, making it attractive to foreign investors.

“We are looking to attract world-class semiconductor manufacturers, battery power storage system manufacturers, electric vehicle makers, and even modular nuclear power assemblies and other new and emerging tech industries. We estimate these industries alone will add some $200 billion in annual exports – a big boost to our GDP (gross domestic product),” Ang said.

SMC is fully financing and building the P740-billion New Manila International Airport project in Bulacan. – Rappler.com