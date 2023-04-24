Initial registration of all new motorcycles to be valid for 3 years

MOTORCYCLE LANE. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority begins the full implementation of the exclusive motorcycle lane along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 27, 2023.

Motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below will benefit from the Land Transportation Office's new policy, as their initial registration was previously valid for only a year

MANILA, Philippines – The initial registration of all new motorcycles will have a validity of three years, according to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

A memorandum circular issued by LTO chief Jay Art Tugade specifies that new motorcycles, even those with engine displacement of 200cc and below, will have their initial registration valid for three years.

Under Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Traffic Code and RA 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, only motorcycles with engine displacement of 201cc and above were entitled to three-year validity of their initial registration. Motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below had initial registration valid for only one year.

Around 2 million new motorcycles with engine displacement of 200cc and below are expected to be registered in 2023 and would benefit from the new policy, according to the LTO.

The measure also relieves motorcycle riders, especially couriers, of yearly emission testing – at least in the first three years. Emission testing is a requirement for registration renewal.

Tugade said the new LTO policy is among the latest measures designed to speed up processes and ease the public’s transactions with the agency.

“Hindi natin nakikitang magkakaroon ng problema sa roadworthiness ang mga motorsiklong may tatlong taong rehistro dahil ang mga ito naman ay bagong sasakyan,” Tugade said.

(We don’t see this causing problems with roadworthiness because motorcycles getting three-year registration would be new.)

After the initial registration validity of three years, all motorcycles must still renew their registration every year. – Rappler.com