No more VAT in Maynilad, Manila Water bills

A typical household consuming 10 cubic meters per month will see a reduction of around P7 to P11 in their water bills starting March 21

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila residents will see a reduction in their water bills starting later this March, after regulators removed the 12% value-added tax (VAT) from charges.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) on Thursday, March 3, said a typical household serviced by Maynilad consuming 10 cubic meters per month will see a reduction of P10.68 to P11.64 in their bill. For a household consuming 30 cubic meters, P81.75 to P89.10 will be slashed from their bill.

Manila Water customers who consume 10 cubic meters a month can expect a reduction of P7.09 to P7.34. For households that consume 30 cubic meters, around P55.62 to P57.29 will be reduced.

Instead of VAT, the MWSS RO said government tax will be imposed, which includes a 2% national franchise tax and the actual rate of local franchise tax.

These changes will be reflected in water bills starting March 21. – Rappler.com