OTS chief claps back vs Romualdez’s resignation call over cash-gobbling scandal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'The case involving stealing of the $300 bills is still being resolved, mauna pa mawala 'yung mga nag-imbestiga. There must be something wrong somewhere.'

MANILA, Philippines – Mao Aplasca, administrator of the Office of Transportation Security (OTS), implied that he would not quit his post despite House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s demand that he leave following a scandal involving a security personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was seen on camera gobbling down what looked like a wad of paper bills.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 26, Aplasca said that he was “surprised” with the comment of Romualdez, who even threatened to derail the OTS’ budget.

“I have done nothing wrong but to cleanse our office with corrupt officials. Why am I now being attacked? For going after corrupt officials? I think it should be the other way around. The corrupt officials should instead be asked to resign,” Aplasca said.

“The case involving stealing of the $300 bills is still being resolved, mauna pa mawala ‘yung mga nag-imbestiga (The one who’s investigating would be the first to get axed). There must be something wrong somewhere.”

The official added that he was taking full responsibility for the incident, which was now under investigation, but would “not allow anyone to humiliate” him.

On September 8, a female security screening officer was caught on surveillance camera swallowing a wad of $300 worth of bills, which she allegedly stole from a shoulder bag of a departing passenger who was passing through an X-ray scanner.

Footage of the incident became viral online and sparked public outcry.

In his statement, Aplasca admitted that OTS’ problem was “systemic and cultural” and called for “both short-term and long-term initiatives,” including rewarding honest personnel, preventing delayed salaries, and conducting training programs. –Rappler.com